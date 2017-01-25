Surdich on Bowling: Modesto’s Gilbert wins Marksman TOC at McHenry

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club held its first Pam Marksman Memorial Tournament of Champions on Saturday at McHenry Bowl in Modesto. A total of 79 men and women rolled for a prize fund of more than $5,600.
Ron Gilbert of Modesto won the roll-off over another Modesto bowler, Karen French, by one pin. Gilbert received $1,000 and French $800. Reggie Fullmore of Alameda finished third and took home $595. The club paid 20 places with the last senior in the money receiving $85.
The club is open to men age 55 and older and women 50 and older. It has singles and doubles tournaments during its season that goes from Bellevue Bowl in Atwater and in 2017 up to Gold Country Lanes in Sutter Creek. Its tournament are all handicap based on 90 percent of 220. Membership is $20 per year with a $40 entry fee per tournament.
Members roll four games across eight lanes, and the top three enter into a stepladder rolloff (2 vs. 3) with the winner bowling the No. 1 seed to determine the tournament champion. All tournaments are USBC sanctioned. Club application forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
County student scholarships up for grabs – Sharon Roper, Hall of Fame scholarship chair, said if you have a student relative who will graduate this summer, now is the time to fill out the forms. There are five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded during the annual Associations Hall of Fame dinner to a relative of a Merced County bowler. More information is available at Bellevue Bowl.
Shooting stars – In the Bellevue Senior on Tuesday, Leo Gonzales rolled his first 600 series with games of 211-204-189 for a 604. ... The Guys & Dolls had Richard Snell with a 299. ... Cathy Ragsdale rolled her highest series in her short bowling career in the Monday Merchants with a 429. ... Central Valley Nisei had Keith Docherty rolling a 758 set.
Merced/Atwater 500 club meeting – On Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m., our local women’s 500 club will hold its annual meeting. Dues are $10 per year.
The club will have several offices that are up this year on the board. The office of vice-president, a director, treasurer and a tournament director will be on the ballot at the meeting. Present club secretary Julie Egleston will again run for the office, and LaDonna Stone will be on the ballot for tournament director. In conjunction with the meeting, the club will host its annual club championship at 1 p.m. the same day. Tournament fliers are at Bellevue Bowl.
Remember when – Taken from the Merced Sun-Star Bowling News of June 6, 1962, were results from Los Banos Bowl. The Ball and Chain league had Rose & Dunekl in first place, Kinney & Everson in second place, and in third was Brown & Garton. High games were rolled by Mel Soares a 203, Joe Muzio a 203 and Dick Donahue a 206. High series by Soares a 571, Walt Dibiaso a 507 and Darel Gifft a 507. The Merced Automotive leagues teams from Century Bowl in Merced had Ted Schuman Olds-Cad, Luds Auto Parts, Salles Motors, McAuley Motors, Auto Parts Co., Millheim Motors, Meuser Auto Parts, Moomjean, John Roth, Gaestel Motors, Marasti Motors and Merced Auto Top. Taking high individual game trophy was George Hise with a 256, and Don Surdich taking high series with a 618.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Ernie Pinheiro 235, Nevora Nush 193, Louis Cantaloube 186, John Krone 212, Ed Huddleston 185, Ron White 235, Karen Hunter 178, Phil Oldenhage 189, Diane Sousa 182, Hugh Gary 266, David Garcez 237, Jay Cairncross 232, Jeremy Hill 231, Don Gamble 211, Linda Roach 153, James Layton 176, Jesse Andrade 266, Trevor Hutton 112, Terry Dvorak 182, Gil Andrade 180, Jeff Stout 234, Dave Porter 245.
SERIES LEADERS: Verna Fellows 535, Mark E. Thompson 619, John Eversole 636, Dick Miller 650, Jesse Andrade 655, Tyler Davis 665, Andy Alvara 668, Dan Erreca 673, Corey Phillips 688, Larry Valenti Jr. 722, Marty Daniel 723.
Comments