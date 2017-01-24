Kadry on Bowling: Ron Gilbert wins first Pam Marksman Memorial title

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club held its first Pam Marksman Memorial Tournament of Champions last weekend at McHenry, and local Ron Gilbert took the title.
Gilbert qualified in the top spot with a 974 series. Reggie Fullmore of Alameda qualified second at a 960, followed by Karen French of Modesto with a 957.
In the first stepladder match, French faced Fullmore and advanced to the final with a 215-199 win. The final between Gilbert and French came down to a one-pin margin. Gilbert won with a 216 and took home $1,000. French rolled a 215 and pocketed $800. Third-place Fullmore made $595.
The new year of competition starts Feb. 18 with the meet at Tracy Bowl. The club runs monthly tournaments in the Central Valley for male bowlers age 55 and over and women 50 and over. Membership is $20 per year, and each tournament has a $40 entry fee. The format is a four-game qualifying round with the top three in a stepladder final round.
▪ Past president of the Modesto Women’s Bowling Association Ella Fowler died last week in her Modesto home. Fowler served in the MWBA for many years in different capacities, serving on most committees and working her way through all board positions until she became president. She served as president from 1991-98 and remained active on the board after her term. Fowler was also a leader in the state and local 500 Club. She served as director, first and second vice president and finally as president of the California State 500 Club. In the local club, Fowler served as president for many years. She was elected to the Modesto Hall of Fame in 2005 for meritorious service.
▪ Val and David Rodgers teamed up with Arthur Holt to win the Kegler Trio Tournament at McHenry with a 2,435 total. Janet and Loren Spooner and Lana Trantham finished second after posting a 2,402. Taking third place with a 2,258 score was the team of Marion Roberts, Ron Gray and Dave Castro.
▪ Bob Lewis took the men’s title in the Yosemite Senior No-tap Tournament with his 934 score. Royce Sappenfield was second in line at an 886. Taking third was Ed Rowen with an an 854. Topping the ladies’ side was Pat Akins, who rolled an 864 for the win. Bernice Smith finished second with an 832, followed by Rose Baker with a a 795.
▪ This Sunday, the first of the monthly Scratch 6-Gamer Tournaments runs at Yosemite starting at noon. Check-in starts at 11 a.m.
▪ The McHenry No-tap Tournament is on the calendar for this Friday starting at 1 p.m. Potluck at noon, check-in at 12:30 p.m.
▪ Nominations close Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the 2017 Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame and Pioneer Awards. A Hall of Fame nominee must have been a member of a Modesto Bowling Association for at least 20 years and may be submitted in either the Meritorious Service or Superior Performance category. To earn the Pioneer Award, the nominee must have supported bowling through service, sponsorship and/or participation for 30 years or more. Forms are available at McHenry or Yosemite and will be accepted until Tuesday.
▪ Qualifying is finishing this Sunday for the Bowler to Veteran Link presented by the Modesto USBC. League bowlers can try to qualify more than once to represent Modesto in the Helen Duval Veteran’s Tournament State Finals at Manteca Bowl on March 25.
▪ Students, Hall of Fame and the Director’s Scholarship applications are available at the local bowling centers and must be returned by April 15.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
