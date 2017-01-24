Fish report for Jan. 25, 2017

Lake Don Pedro
Don Pedro continues to be a top bass lake in the Mother Lode with a second limit of more than 20 pounds winning a Best Bass Tournament. Dennis and Hayden Lee weighed in a five-fish limit at 21.14 pounds with a big fish at 5.9 pounds. Kevin Cheek, tournament director of the Best Bass Tournaments, said, “We had 76 boats participating in the past weekend’s Mother Lode circuit opener, and despite horrific weather, all but four boats weighed in fish. The bass were much deeper than last week, as we had to fizz at least 150 bass upon their release from the live well. Everything seemed to work for the fishermen, and the winners were rewarded by working Brush Hogs across the main lake points from the bottom to the surface. Most anglers were targeting bass at depths between 20 and 60 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or jigs, and the overall average bass was 2.49 pounds, up from 2.1 pounds during the previous Saturday’s event with 63 boats.” Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Fishing is still great at the lake, and my brothers Mark and Ruben came in 13th with a limit at 13.73 pounds using the Berserk jigs in Green Craw or Brown Purple as well as a Pro Worms in 261 LT at depths from 25 to 45 feet. The 261 LT is a salt/pepper plastic with a purple blood line. The lake is clouding up, but the fishing is still outstanding.” Don Pedro is holding at 90 percent and 813.9 feet in elevation with water releases balanced between inflow. Call: Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383; Gary Vella, 209-652-7550.
MClure Reservoir
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “The lake is clouding up from the quick rise, but bass action remains very good with jigs or plastics on the drop-shot at depths from 25 to 45 feet. Berserk Jigs in Brown/Purple, Green Craw or Purple Hornet along with Pro Worms in 124p, 261 LT or 300 have been the most effective.” The lake rose to 71 percent, and floating wood and debris is a hazard for boaters. The launch ramps at McClure Point and Barrett Cove South are open, but the Horseshoe Bend launch ramp and Barrett Cove North ramps are closed.
MSwain Reservoir
Still minimal change at the lake, but trout plants are possible in the future. Fishing is limited to a few planters with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs or nightcrawlers. The marina will not be installing bait tanks for live minnows, but live crawdads are still a possibility. The Calaveras Trout Farm is back in operation, and there is hope for biweekly plants in the coming months. Call: McSwain Marina, 209-378-2534.
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
For the first time since June 2014, the Tuttletown launch ramp has opened, as the lake has risen to 39 percent and 933.5 feet in elevation. Although the launch ramp is open, four-wheel drive is recommended due to the condition of the road. The Glory Hole launch ramp is open on all four lanes on the concrete for the first time in recent memory. The lake is stained in most areas, but a few sectors are clearing faster than others, and there is scattered debris floating on the surface throughout the lake. John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The rainbow trout have scattered out with the rising water, and there is also a bit of stain in the water, which will reduce visibility. The fresh water flowing into the lake will provide the trout with nutrient-rich and oxygenated waters. Trollers continue to work near the surface by top-lining with a long set back, and with the limited clarity, flash, vibration and scent are important to entice strikes.” Bank fishing has improved, but with the vegetation and floating grass along the shorelines, fishermen are advised to use a longer leader to float the bait above the grass. As the water came up so quickly, the rainbows moved off the shoreline, but with the clear weather expected this week, they should return to the banks. Bass fishing remains good, although the fish have moved into new areas and are spreading out throughout the lake. Liechty said, “Keep in mind that the shoreline has an abundance of flooded vegetation due to the rising water levels, and presentations that move easily through grass are most effective. Carolina or Texas-rigged plastics are best along with creature baits such as Brush Hogs or lizards. With the stained water, scent, a clicking bead or soft plastics with colored flake are working best. There are big fish to be taken, and Team Sheppard won the recent Sonora Bass Anglers tournament with a five-fish limit of 18.01 pounds, including a 9.24-pound largemouth bass. Glory Hole Sports is holding its Big Bass Bash on Jan. 28 with 100 percent payback with a two-fish limit of one spotted bass and one largemouth bass with a team fee of $165. Catfish and crappie action remains slow in the cold and stained water. Call: Glory Hole Sports, 209-736-4333; Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383.
Delta/Stockton
Levees in the Sacramento River have been straining from the incredible amount of inflow coming down the Sacramento River and its tributaries, and fishing action has slowed to a crawl during the current week. Logs, telephone poles and even a refrigerator have been observed floating on the surface down the main river channel on their way into San Pablo and San Francisco Bays. Clear weather this week should be just the ticket to clear the water before the first of two large sturgeon derbies this weekend. Out of Suisun Bay, Steve Talmadge of Flash Fishing said, “When the weather cooperated earlier in the week, we found fish near the Mothball Fleet, inside of Buoy 4 and near Buoy 9 in Grizzly Bay. Almost all of our fish bit on the outgoing tide, and our best baits were eel or eel/ghost shrimp combinations.” Talmadge is the organizer of this Saturday’s 11th annual Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby out of Martinez Marina, and he said, “Sign-up sheets are available at the Martinez Bait Shop. A crew will be available on the Martinez Pier with everything a kid will need to fish, as the volunteers will outfit and teach any kid to fish. The event is free for children, and information is available at 510-851-2500 or www.diamondclassic.org.” Talmadge is planning for 150 children in the derby with the possibility of prizes for each child registered. There is a pre-derby seminar at La Tapatia Restaurant on Main Street in Martinez from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Registration is $25 for adults with 100 percent payback in cash prizes from first through seventh place. Chris Lauritzen of Lauritzen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley was also concerned about the conditions in the main Sacramento River, and he said, “There is so much debris coming down the main Sacramento River, and the flow is so heavy that there is no incoming tide. It is dangerous to be out on the main river in low light conditions due to the submerged logs.” The best action has been in the sloughs adjacent to Suisun Bay with sturgeon fishermen reporting good action in the Little Cut, Suisun Slough and in Montezuma Slough. These are protected areas with less debris moving rapidly. Benicia Bait reported few sturgeon fishermen have been on the river with the current conditions, but those who are moving around with the tides and sorting through the debris are catching sturgeon. After the Diamond Classic, the 33rd Original ‘aka Super Bowl’ Sturgeon Derby at the Foundation Sportsman’s Club at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point is Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, at noon. Information is available at www.originalsturgeonderby.com. All participants must sign up at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, and the entire boat crew must be entered on one entry form at the same time. Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the deadline for Sturgeon Report Cards to be submitted to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the department uses this information to determine white sturgeon populations, and the ability to continue to fish for this species is dependent on us doing our part. Online reporting can be accessed at https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing#758846-harvest-reporting. Clear water remains absent from the San Joaquin Delta, but the coming week of good weather should allow for the accumulation of hyacinth and debris to move downstream. Striped bass and largemouth bass fishing has slowed to less than a crawl, but the overall effect of the high water should be a phenomenal spring bite. Steve Santucci of Steve Santucci’s Fly Fishing Guide Service said, “Delta fly fishing is put on hold for me. The water conditions are high with muddy conditions in more than half of the areas. There is clear water in some areas of the North and South Delta. The Delta water temperatures are above 50 degrees to about 54 in most areas.” Call: Randy Pringle, 209-543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing, 916-806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing, 707-655-6736.
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
San Luis Reservoir is now at 77 percent, just 37 feet from the top. Increased exports from the south Delta during the periods of heavy inflow should bring the lake to near capacity within the coming weeks. Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported sales of jumbo minnows have been down this week, a clear sign that few fishermen are heading out during the week of inclement weather. He said, “Those who are fishing are working the minnows at the mouth of Portuguese Cove or in front of the Trash Racks.” Roger George of Roger’s Guide Service out of Fresno said, “The rapid rise of the reservoir should have a huge impact for the fishery on a couple fronts. First, the new areas and their weed and brush growth that have been out of water for the last couple years are finally going to be submerged, creating new food sources as well as hiding places for small fish. Second, the increased water flows should have a big impact on this year’s spawn, which happens every time we have a big water year. Third, the fish will be growing faster with a lot more food, less competition and more water to spread out in. The quickly rising water and passing storm fronts have made it tough for anglers to pattern the moving and suspended fish. Most guys are getting a few fish trolling or using minnows for a whole day’s fishing. Since the water has come up 28 feet since Jan. 2 and still rising, it’s tough to find fish holding on any kind of structure. The main bays, like Portuguese Cove and Bay of Pigs, are probably the best places to hunt for active biting fish right now. Unpredictable conditions are the main issue, and each day is a changing scenario. The new state water regulations should have a big positive impact on the lake in the next couple years also.” Clements reported the O’Neill Forebay has been extremely muddy, and fishing is very slow. He said, “The water needs to clear before the bite comes back on.” Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle, 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 559-905-2954 San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay wind conditions, 800-805-4805.
Half Moon Bay
Captain Tom Mattusch of the Huli Cat reported the ocean has been an angry mess, stating, “Monterey buoy was 30 feet every 13 seconds recently.” The Huli Cat still has crab pots out and will go for crab only, sand dab crab combos or whale watching. Just waiting for calm weather.” Party boats will be limited to sand dab/crab or whale- and bird-watching trips for the next few months. The Huli Cat will continue to run sand dab/crab, crab only or whale-watching trips until the anticipated salmon opener in April. Captain Roger Thomas of the Salty Lady has brought his vessel down to Pillar Point for the winter months, and they will be running three-hour whale-watching trips until the ocean salmon opener. Call: Happy Hooker, 510-223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady, 415-760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing, 510-654-6040.
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Chris’ Landing in Monterey is running sand dab/crab trips, whale watching and nature trips through the winter months until the anticipated salmon opener in April. When the weather cooperates, they are posting up to 50 sand dabs per angler and an average of five crab. In Santa Cruz, the record for wave height was broken with 34-foot waves, which split the S.S. Palo Alto, the famous “Cement Ship” in Aptos. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “So far this winter, we have received a rainfall total measuring about 160 percent of an average season to date. And there’s more to come. These rainstorms also bring high winds, high tides and big waves, all of which we can expect this coming weekend. These severe conditions make it unadvisable and sometimes impossible to fish the open ocean, beaches or local streams and creeks. Within the weather windows of opportunity, there is still plenty to fish for.” Chis Arcoleo of Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey found a few days last week that were very fishable, and quite rewarding. Arcoleo sent out the Check Mate every day from Friday through Monday. Running Dungeness crab and sand dab trips, anglers aboard the Check Mate garnered half to full limits of Dungeness crab and up to 900 sand dabs per trip. Sand dabs are small flatfish in the Sole family. Surfcasting is only going to get better as winter rolls on. The big waves and side shore currents also create the desirable structure holding feeding perch and increasingly, striped bass. Heavier currents and waves combined with the basic surfperch life cycle means more and bigger perch to catch from the beach. Call: Chris’ Landing, 831-375-5951; Bayside Marine, 831-475-2173.
San Francisco Bay
Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker is heading out into San Pablo Bay this week, and he expects great action for sturgeon on the morning’s outgoing tide. Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael said, “There were five fishermen out in a driving rainstorm on Friday, and they landed a total of four legal sturgeon ranging from 50 to 55 inches along with four legal bass to 8 pounds. The following day, there were also sturgeon hooked. The conditions in San Pablo Bay are absolutely ideal, and it is better than in El Nino years with more rain and no garbage fish in the bay. Small stripers are still around and pestering bait fishermen, but the ratio of keeper-sized bass is growing. The majority of sturgeon are loaded with mud shrimp when they are cleaned, and we are trying to get in some mud shrimp in the near future.” The south bay is heating up with Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait in Morgan Hill reporting sturgeon are being taken out of Alviso and near the Dumbarton Bridge. Reminder, sturgeon may not be taken in the following area between Jan. 1 and March 15: That portion of San Francisco Bay included within the following boundaries – a direct line between Point Chauncey (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and a direct line between Point Lobos and Point Bonita.
