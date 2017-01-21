Sports

Saturday's Modesto area high school and college results

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

Stanislaus State 76, Humboldt State 72

Stanislaus State (6-12, 3-8 CCAA) – Vondel Faniel 20, Jaelen Ragsdale 16, Kaelen Mitchell 14, Kyle Gouveia 14, Richard Medina 10, Nate Henry 2. Totals: 21, 25-38, 76.

Humboldt State (8-10, 3-8 CCAA) – Nikhil Lizotte 17, Jeryn Lucas 11, Tyler Green 11, Malik Morgan 10, Will Taylor 8, Colin Caslick 6, Tyras Rattler Jr. 5, Calvin Young II 2, Kellen Gerig 2. Totals: 28, 2-5, 72.

Halftime – Stanislaus State 38-27. 3 pt. goals – Stanislaus State 9 (Mitchell 4, Medina 2, Ragsdale 2, Faniel), Humboldt State 14 (Lizotte 5, Lucas 3, Green 3, Caslick 2, Rattler Jr.). Rebounds – Stanislaus State 53 (Faniel 12), Humboldt State 30 (Young II 7). Assists – Stanislaus State 13 (Medina 5), Humboldt State 15 (Rattler Jr. 5). Steals – Stanislaus State 5 (Henry & Medina 2 each), Humboldt State 12 (Lizotte, Green, Young II & Morgan 2 each). Blocks – Humboldt State 2 (Young II 2). Total Fouls – Stanislaus State 7, Humboldt State 25. Fouled Out – Caslick (H), Lizotte (H), Green (H).

College Women

CCAA

Humboldt State 73, Stanislaus State 65

Stanislaus State

12

16

26

17

65

Humboldt State

15

21

17

20

73

Stanislaus State (10-10, 8-3 CCAA) – Ana Burch 22, Reana Hardin 19, C. Sanders-Curry 10, Erika Larsen 5, Leticia Infante 4, Aleseana Whitney 2, Caprina Pipion 2, Angelica Baylon 1. Totals: 23, 13-17, 65.

Humboldt State (6-12, 5-6 CCAA) – Catharine Rees 26, Tyra Turner 14, Merritt Schoenhofer 8, Ashlynn Cox 7, Kindall Murie 7, Riann Thayer 4, Mikaela Shannon 4, Allison Zalin 3. Totals: 25, 12-19, 73.

Halftime – Humboldt State 36-28. 3 pt. goals – Humboldt State 11 (Rees 8, Turner, Murie, Zalin), Stanislaus State 6 (Burch 4, Hardin 2). Rebounds – Humboldt State 32 (Schoenhofer 9), Stanislaus State 36 (Sanders-Curry 8). Assists – Humboldt State 18 (Turner 7), Stanislaus State 8 (Riley Holladay, Whitney & Pipion 2 each). Steals – Humboldt State 9 (Turner 3), Stanislaus State 11 (Hardin 4). Blocks – Stanislaus State 2 (Lizzy Alexander & Larsen 1 each). Total Fouls – Humboldt State 16, Stanislaus State 20. Fouled Out – Sanders-Curry (S).

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference-Late Friday

Gregori 68, Davis 21

Gregori

13

21

21

13

68

Davis

7

7

4

3

21

Davis – Dhamond Bradford 6, Tim Wilcoxson 5, Moe Salameh 4, Zyrus Tyson 3, Andres Sanchez 2, Billy Leonard 1.

Gregori – Tremoyne 12, Tyler 9, Blake 9, Brandyn 6, Aaron 6, Caris 6, Zach 6, Drue 5, KJ 4, Gabe E. 3, Mike 2, Chris 2, James 2.

3 pt. goals – Davis 2 (Tyson, Wilcoxson), Gregori 2 (Tyler, Tremoyne). Fouls – Davis 15, Gregori 15.

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 75, Weston Ranch 39

C. Catholic

17

25

16

17

75

Weston Ranch

5

12

12

10

39

Central Catholic – Jared Rice 15, Cooper Wilson 11, Amrit Dhaliwal 18, Conor Fenton 14, Malcolm Clayton 4, Dayton Magana 6, Emilio Guajardo 3 Angelo Traina 2, Daron Bland 2

Weston Ranch – Ordonez 16, Haley 8, Wilbum 4, Bowen 3, Vasser 2, Turner 2, Battle 2, Elendue 2. Kelley 2

3 pt. goals – Central Catholic 7 (Wilson 3, Dhaliwal 3, Rice), Weston Ranch 5 (Ordonez 4, Haley).

Manteca 81, Lathrop 61

Manteca

18

17

23

23

81

Lathrop

19

13

12

17

61

Manteca (15-5 7-0 VOL) – Dwight Young 26, Kyle Bolding 5, Gino Campiotti 12, Tydus Verhoeven 21, Jorge Cedano 9, Matthew Ender 2, Justin Kakala 3

Lathrop (12-8 4-3 VOL) – R. Martinez 5, D. Ballesteros 6, I. Hunter 2, M. Mills 1, J. Ballard 21, C. Weiss 2, I. Ward 2, I. Olaleye 9, A. Blase 6, A. Payton 7

