Saturday’s Modesto area high school and college results

Stanislaus State 76, Humboldt State 72
Stanislaus State (6-12, 3-8 CCAA) – Vondel Faniel 20, Jaelen Ragsdale 16, Kaelen Mitchell 14, Kyle Gouveia 14, Richard Medina 10, Nate Henry 2. Totals: 21, 25-38, 76.
Humboldt State (8-10, 3-8 CCAA) – Nikhil Lizotte 17, Jeryn Lucas 11, Tyler Green 11, Malik Morgan 10, Will Taylor 8, Colin Caslick 6, Tyras Rattler Jr. 5, Calvin Young II 2, Kellen Gerig 2. Totals: 28, 2-5, 72.
Halftime – Stanislaus State 38-27. 3 pt. goals – Stanislaus State 9 (Mitchell 4, Medina 2, Ragsdale 2, Faniel), Humboldt State 14 (Lizotte 5, Lucas 3, Green 3, Caslick 2, Rattler Jr.). Rebounds – Stanislaus State 53 (Faniel 12), Humboldt State 30 (Young II 7). Assists – Stanislaus State 13 (Medina 5), Humboldt State 15 (Rattler Jr. 5). Steals – Stanislaus State 5 (Henry & Medina 2 each), Humboldt State 12 (Lizotte, Green, Young II & Morgan 2 each). Blocks – Humboldt State 2 (Young II 2). Total Fouls – Stanislaus State 7, Humboldt State 25. Fouled Out – Caslick (H), Lizotte (H), Green (H).
Humboldt State 73, Stanislaus State 65
Stanislaus State
12
16
26
17
—
65
Humboldt State
15
21
17
20
—
73
Stanislaus State (10-10, 8-3 CCAA) – Ana Burch 22, Reana Hardin 19, C. Sanders-Curry 10, Erika Larsen 5, Leticia Infante 4, Aleseana Whitney 2, Caprina Pipion 2, Angelica Baylon 1. Totals: 23, 13-17, 65.
Humboldt State (6-12, 5-6 CCAA) – Catharine Rees 26, Tyra Turner 14, Merritt Schoenhofer 8, Ashlynn Cox 7, Kindall Murie 7, Riann Thayer 4, Mikaela Shannon 4, Allison Zalin 3. Totals: 25, 12-19, 73.
Halftime – Humboldt State 36-28. 3 pt. goals – Humboldt State 11 (Rees 8, Turner, Murie, Zalin), Stanislaus State 6 (Burch 4, Hardin 2). Rebounds – Humboldt State 32 (Schoenhofer 9), Stanislaus State 36 (Sanders-Curry 8). Assists – Humboldt State 18 (Turner 7), Stanislaus State 8 (Riley Holladay, Whitney & Pipion 2 each). Steals – Humboldt State 9 (Turner 3), Stanislaus State 11 (Hardin 4). Blocks – Stanislaus State 2 (Lizzy Alexander & Larsen 1 each). Total Fouls – Humboldt State 16, Stanislaus State 20. Fouled Out – Sanders-Curry (S).
Gregori 68, Davis 21
Gregori
13
21
21
13
—
68
Davis
7
7
4
3
—
21
Davis – Dhamond Bradford 6, Tim Wilcoxson 5, Moe Salameh 4, Zyrus Tyson 3, Andres Sanchez 2, Billy Leonard 1.
Gregori – Tremoyne 12, Tyler 9, Blake 9, Brandyn 6, Aaron 6, Caris 6, Zach 6, Drue 5, KJ 4, Gabe E. 3, Mike 2, Chris 2, James 2.
3 pt. goals – Davis 2 (Tyson, Wilcoxson), Gregori 2 (Tyler, Tremoyne). Fouls – Davis 15, Gregori 15.
Central Catholic 75, Weston Ranch 39
C. Catholic
17
25
16
17
—
75
Weston Ranch
5
12
12
10
—
39
Central Catholic – Jared Rice 15, Cooper Wilson 11, Amrit Dhaliwal 18, Conor Fenton 14, Malcolm Clayton 4, Dayton Magana 6, Emilio Guajardo 3 Angelo Traina 2, Daron Bland 2
Weston Ranch – Ordonez 16, Haley 8, Wilbum 4, Bowen 3, Vasser 2, Turner 2, Battle 2, Elendue 2. Kelley 2
3 pt. goals – Central Catholic 7 (Wilson 3, Dhaliwal 3, Rice), Weston Ranch 5 (Ordonez 4, Haley).
Manteca 81, Lathrop 61
Manteca
18
17
23
23
—
81
Lathrop
19
13
12
17
—
61
Manteca (15-5 7-0 VOL) – Dwight Young 26, Kyle Bolding 5, Gino Campiotti 12, Tydus Verhoeven 21, Jorge Cedano 9, Matthew Ender 2, Justin Kakala 3
Lathrop (12-8 4-3 VOL) – R. Martinez 5, D. Ballesteros 6, I. Hunter 2, M. Mills 1, J. Ballard 21, C. Weiss 2, I. Ward 2, I. Olaleye 9, A. Blase 6, A. Payton 7
