Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open

0:31 Man killed by train near downtown Modesto Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:26 Fatal train vs. pedestrian accident in east Modesto

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

0:55 Mother and daughter reunited

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:39 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week, Modesto-Beyer

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall