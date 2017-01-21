Delta extends Modesto JC losing streak

Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes took to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento to “break in” the arena with a series of tricks shots in preparation for the Globetrotters’ game there on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Buckets lived up to his name with an array of sweet - some unbelievable - shots.
Gregori High senior Mike Villavicencio came from behind for an exciting 11-9 overtime win in the 145-pound title match of the Lloyd C. Engel Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Escalon, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)