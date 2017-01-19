Thursday’s Modesto area college and high school results

Local
Basketball
College Men
CCAA
Pomona 55, Stanislaus 54
Stanislaus State (5-12, 2-8 CCAA) – Vondel Faniel 18, Jaelen Ragsdale 12, Kyle Gouveia 8, Richard Medina 6, Joseph Alvarez 4, Joey Bennett 3, Kaelen Mitchell 3, Keiland Callum 0, Nate Henry 0, Tim Thymes 0. Totals: 17-39, 14-18, 54.
Cal Poly Pomona (4-10, 2-8 CCAA) – Daylan Lawrence 11, Jordan Ogundiran 10, William Christmas 7, Jeremy Dennis 7, Henry Cornelious 5, Mason Dickerson 5, Riley Schaefer 5, Justin Young 5, Bertram Mak 0. Totals: 21-53, 6-9, 55.
Halftime: Pomona 26, Stanislaus 23. 3-Pt. Goals: Pomona 7 (Lawrence 3, Ogundiran 2, Christmas 1, Dickerson 1), Stanislaus 6 (Ragsdale 2, Medina 2, Bennett 1, Mitchell 1). Team Fouls: Pomona 20, Stanislaus 15. Fouled Out: Cornelious (P).
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Manteca 49, Oakdale 32
Manteca
9
19
22
9
—
49
Oakdale
10
3
11
8
—
32
Manteca (14-5, 6-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 12, Kyle Bolding 1, Gino Campiotti 12, Ascari Johnson 7, Tydus Verhoeven 6, Isaac Bill 2, Kyle Rachels 4, Jorge Cedano 8, Matthew Ender 1, Justin Kakala 1, Inder Randhawa 6. Totals: 11, 16-29, 49.
Oakdale (3-16, 0-6 VOL) - Ty Fuentez 2, Joseph Lutz 2, Blake Whiting 4, Andrew Minoz 7, Jordan Kraude 5, Dallon Barfield 2, Drew Legan 2, Zack Tamburrino 1, Jace Krick 7. Totals: 13, 6-12, 32.
3-Pt. Goals: Manteca 7 (Young 4, Cedaro 2, Johnson 1). Team Fouls: Oakdale 21, Manteca 10. Fouled Out: None.
Central California Conference - Late Wednesday
Turlock 70, Buhach Colony 67
Turlock
13
16
13
28
—
70
Buhach
19
21
12
15
—
67
Turlock (5-13, 1-4 CCC) - Arik Bains 8, Dallin Tilby 6, Michael Patterson 12, Adrian Espinoza 12, Cameron Sherwood 16, Everett Johnson 4, Mustafa Johnson 12.
Buhach Colony (11-9, 0-5 CCC) - Jeremy Sicairos 10, Alex Andrade 6, Andrew Morris 9, Dylan Jennings 9, Skylar Coffey 15, Chris Portillo 2, Robert Jenkins 9, Irik Dobbins 7.
3-Pt. Goals: Buhach 8 (Sicairo, Morris 2, Jennings 3, Coffey, Dobbins), Turlock 7 (Bains 2, Tilby, Patterson 2, Sherwood 2).
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus 84, Pomona 68
Stanislaus
13
26
26
19
—
84
Pomona
11
22
17
18
—
68
Stanislaus State (10-9, 8-2 CCAA) – Cassidy Sander-Curry 23, Riley Holladay 13, Ana Burch 12, Reana Hardin 12, Angelica Baylon 9, Lizzy Alexander 8, Erika Larsen 4, Aleseana Whitney 3, Caprina Pipion 1, Brittney Livingston 0. Totals: 26-45, 26-34, 84.
Cal Poly Pomona (8-8, 6-4 CCAA) – Chelsea Waddy-Blow 22, Casey McWilliam 17, Jordyn Shane 10, Dominique Dotson 8, Jackie Ricketson 5, Alyssa Benton 3, Priscilla Brooks 3, Erin Hagan 0, Marshanique Hall 0, Monay Mariscal 0, Kerianne Noonan 0. Totals: 18-45, 27-33, 68.
3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 2, Baylon 2, Burch 2), Pomona 5 (McWilliam 4, Dotson 1). Team Fouls: Pomona 28, Stanislaus 27. Fouled Out: None.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 42, Davis 39
Davis
16
17
12
10
—
55
Gregori
15
7
5
15
—
42
Davis (7-5, 2-1 MMC) – Lea Anderson 23, Bailee Haueter 9, Lizzie Watson 4, Jaymila Leaupepetele 3, Elena Bustillos 0, Jojo Holt 0, Adrianna Solarez 0, Shaynaya Sibinga 0.
Gregori (8-11, 3-3 MMC) – Sienna Espinoza 12, Savannah Turner 12, Sarah Sudfeld 7, Samantha Tognotti 4, Kenna Vandemark 4, Madelynn Ferolito 3, Aaliyah Swan 0, Courtnee Van Dyke 0.
3-Pt. Goals: Gregori 6 (Espinoza 3, Turner 3), Davis 2 (Anderson 2). Team Foals: Davis 17, Gregori 13. Fouled Out: None.
Enochs 54, Modesto 32
Enochs
14
12
15
13
—
54
Modesto
5
7
13
7
—
32
Enochs (8-8, 5-1 MMC) – Zakiya Williams 26, Dominique Lewis 10, Sabrina Williams 10, Jessena Pardo 3, Melissa Brady 2, Faith Stofferahn 2, Abigail Haverdink 1. Totals: 22, 6-15, 54
Modesto (2-11, 1-3 MMC) – Jennifer Padretti 15, Hin 6, Barron 2, Guzman 2, Jessica Padretti 2, Ohmond 2, Warich 2, Kaur 1. Totals: 12, 8-16, 32.
3-Pt. Goals: Enochs 6 (Williams 4, Lewis 2), Davis 2 (Anderson 2). Team Foals: Enochs 19, Modesto 17. Fouled Out: None.
Southern League
Le Grand 50, Denair 28
Denair
8
4
9
7
—
28
Le Grand
10
14
14
12
—
50
Denair (0-8, 0-4 SL) - Kelsey Park 8, Kirsten Fletcher 10, Wanda Elliot 5, Jaileen Gazcon 1, Madison Dehart 3, McKenna 1.
Le Grand (5-5, 3-2 SL) - Arisbeth Ceja 23, Giselle Mendoza 17, Esmeralda Ceja 8, Lily Vazquez 2.
3-Pt. Goals: Le Grand 5 (Mendoza 5), Denair 4 (Elliot 1, Park 1, Fletcher 1, Dehart 1).
Valley Oak League - Late Wednesday
Manteca 55, Sierra 30
Manteca
16
17
12
10
—
55
Sierra
11
9
4
6
—
30
Manteca (8-9, 5-0 VOL) – Loretta Kakala 12, Rhiannon Genilla 10, Jayda Jackson 9, Syd'nee Fryer 6, Simran Kaur 5, Sarah Inderbitzin 4, Chandler Neiman 4, Selena Lopez 3, Jazz English 2.
Sierra (2-15, 0-5 VOL) – Alison Edwards 13, Raiann Prieto 6, Brittney Spivey 4, Krista Harris 4, Jasmin Correa 2, Ameerah Othman 1.
Central Catholic 69, Kimball 51
Central
17
23
14
15
—
69
Kimball
14
9
16
12
—
51
Central Catholic (12-5, 3-2 VOL) - Cameron Sauls 3, Alexandra Candelario 15, Jasmine Kelly 4, Hannah Heath 13, Danielle Friedrich 23, Lourdes Herrera 11. Totals: 24, 19-24, 69.
Kimball (12-6, 3-2 VOL) - Brittney Hudson 13, Kaiya Ransom 2, Kaitlyn Jones 3, Alexis Holmes 2, Pearl Bautista 6, Donwanae Anthony 12, Alyssa Martinez 13. Totals: 18, 12-14, 51.
3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 3 (Hudson 3, Bautista 1), Central Catholic 2 (Friedrich 1, Candelario 1). Team Fouls: Kimball 26, Central Catholic 20. Fouled Out: Hudson (K). Technical Fouls: None.
Soccer
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Davis 2, Beyer 2
Davis (7-7-2, 1-2-1 MMC) - Goals: Yosuf Kohistani, Christian Montoya. Assist: Felix Sixtos. Goalies-Saves: Alexis Gonzalez 3, Sergio Andrade 3.
Beyer (1-8-2, 0-4-1 MMC) - Goals: Seth Berschneider, Edgar Diaz. Assists: jorge Castellanos, Jordan Kaplan. Goalie-Saves: Mason Fontana 4.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference-Late Wednesday
Gregori 1, Modesto 1
Modesto (8-2-2, 3-0-1 MMC) - Goals: Tamara Wright. Assist: Tatyhana Arteaga. Goalies-Saves: Madison Dong 3, Allison Layne 2.
Gregori (7-5-2, 1-1-1 MMC) - No Stats Reported.
Comments