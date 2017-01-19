Sports

January 19, 2017 10:12 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area college and high school results

Local

Basketball

College Men

CCAA

Pomona 55, Stanislaus 54

Stanislaus State (5-12, 2-8 CCAA) – Vondel Faniel 18, Jaelen Ragsdale 12, Kyle Gouveia 8, Richard Medina 6, Joseph Alvarez 4, Joey Bennett 3, Kaelen Mitchell 3, Keiland Callum 0, Nate Henry 0, Tim Thymes 0. Totals: 17-39, 14-18, 54.

Cal Poly Pomona (4-10, 2-8 CCAA) – Daylan Lawrence 11, Jordan Ogundiran 10, William Christmas 7, Jeremy Dennis 7, Henry Cornelious 5, Mason Dickerson 5, Riley Schaefer 5, Justin Young 5, Bertram Mak 0. Totals: 21-53, 6-9, 55.

Halftime: Pomona 26, Stanislaus 23. 3-Pt. Goals: Pomona 7 (Lawrence 3, Ogundiran 2, Christmas 1, Dickerson 1), Stanislaus 6 (Ragsdale 2, Medina 2, Bennett 1, Mitchell 1). Team Fouls: Pomona 20, Stanislaus 15. Fouled Out: Cornelious (P).

High School Boys

Valley Oak League

Manteca 49, Oakdale 32

Manteca

9

19

22

9

49

Oakdale

10

3

11

8

32

Manteca (14-5, 6-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 12, Kyle Bolding 1, Gino Campiotti 12, Ascari Johnson 7, Tydus Verhoeven 6, Isaac Bill 2, Kyle Rachels 4, Jorge Cedano 8, Matthew Ender 1, Justin Kakala 1, Inder Randhawa 6. Totals: 11, 16-29, 49.

Oakdale (3-16, 0-6 VOL) - Ty Fuentez 2, Joseph Lutz 2, Blake Whiting 4, Andrew Minoz 7, Jordan Kraude 5, Dallon Barfield 2, Drew Legan 2, Zack Tamburrino 1, Jace Krick 7. Totals: 13, 6-12, 32.

3-Pt. Goals: Manteca 7 (Young 4, Cedaro 2, Johnson 1). Team Fouls: Oakdale 21, Manteca 10. Fouled Out: None.

Central California Conference - Late Wednesday

Turlock 70, Buhach Colony 67

Turlock

13

16

13

28

70

Buhach

19

21

12

15

67

Turlock (5-13, 1-4 CCC) - Arik Bains 8, Dallin Tilby 6, Michael Patterson 12, Adrian Espinoza 12, Cameron Sherwood 16, Everett Johnson 4, Mustafa Johnson 12.

Buhach Colony (11-9, 0-5 CCC) - Jeremy Sicairos 10, Alex Andrade 6, Andrew Morris 9, Dylan Jennings 9, Skylar Coffey 15, Chris Portillo 2, Robert Jenkins 9, Irik Dobbins 7.

3-Pt. Goals: Buhach 8 (Sicairo, Morris 2, Jennings 3, Coffey, Dobbins), Turlock 7 (Bains 2, Tilby, Patterson 2, Sherwood 2).

College Women

CCAA

Stanislaus 84, Pomona 68

Stanislaus

13

26

26

19

84

Pomona

11

22

17

18

68

Stanislaus State (10-9, 8-2 CCAA) – Cassidy Sander-Curry 23, Riley Holladay 13, Ana Burch 12, Reana Hardin 12, Angelica Baylon 9, Lizzy Alexander 8, Erika Larsen 4, Aleseana Whitney 3, Caprina Pipion 1, Brittney Livingston 0. Totals: 26-45, 26-34, 84.

Cal Poly Pomona (8-8, 6-4 CCAA) – Chelsea Waddy-Blow 22, Casey McWilliam 17, Jordyn Shane 10, Dominique Dotson 8, Jackie Ricketson 5, Alyssa Benton 3, Priscilla Brooks 3, Erin Hagan 0, Marshanique Hall 0, Monay Mariscal 0, Kerianne Noonan 0. Totals: 18-45, 27-33, 68.

3-Pt. Goals: Stanislaus 6 (Alexander 2, Baylon 2, Burch 2), Pomona 5 (McWilliam 4, Dotson 1). Team Fouls: Pomona 28, Stanislaus 27. Fouled Out: None.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 42, Davis 39

Davis

16

17

12

10

55

Gregori

15

7

5

15

42

Davis (7-5, 2-1 MMC) – Lea Anderson 23, Bailee Haueter 9, Lizzie Watson 4, Jaymila Leaupepetele 3, Elena Bustillos 0, Jojo Holt 0, Adrianna Solarez 0, Shaynaya Sibinga 0.

Gregori (8-11, 3-3 MMC) – Sienna Espinoza 12, Savannah Turner 12, Sarah Sudfeld 7, Samantha Tognotti 4, Kenna Vandemark 4, Madelynn Ferolito 3, Aaliyah Swan 0, Courtnee Van Dyke 0.

3-Pt. Goals: Gregori 6 (Espinoza 3, Turner 3), Davis 2 (Anderson 2). Team Foals: Davis 17, Gregori 13. Fouled Out: None.

Enochs 54, Modesto 32

Enochs

14

12

15

13

54

Modesto

5

7

13

7

32

Enochs (8-8, 5-1 MMC) – Zakiya Williams 26, Dominique Lewis 10, Sabrina Williams 10, Jessena Pardo 3, Melissa Brady 2, Faith Stofferahn 2, Abigail Haverdink 1. Totals: 22, 6-15, 54

Modesto (2-11, 1-3 MMC) – Jennifer Padretti 15, Hin 6, Barron 2, Guzman 2, Jessica Padretti 2, Ohmond 2, Warich 2, Kaur 1. Totals: 12, 8-16, 32.

3-Pt. Goals: Enochs 6 (Williams 4, Lewis 2), Davis 2 (Anderson 2). Team Foals: Enochs 19, Modesto 17. Fouled Out: None.

Southern League

Le Grand 50, Denair 28

Denair

8

4

9

7

28

Le Grand

10

14

14

12

50

Denair (0-8, 0-4 SL) - Kelsey Park 8, Kirsten Fletcher 10, Wanda Elliot 5, Jaileen Gazcon 1, Madison Dehart 3, McKenna 1.

Le Grand (5-5, 3-2 SL) - Arisbeth Ceja 23, Giselle Mendoza 17, Esmeralda Ceja 8, Lily Vazquez 2.

3-Pt. Goals: Le Grand 5 (Mendoza 5), Denair 4 (Elliot 1, Park 1, Fletcher 1, Dehart 1).

Valley Oak League - Late Wednesday

Manteca 55, Sierra 30

Manteca

16

17

12

10

55

Sierra

11

9

4

6

30

Manteca (8-9, 5-0 VOL) – Loretta Kakala 12, Rhiannon Genilla 10, Jayda Jackson 9, Syd'nee Fryer 6, Simran Kaur 5, Sarah Inderbitzin 4, Chandler Neiman 4, Selena Lopez 3, Jazz English 2.

Sierra (2-15, 0-5 VOL) – Alison Edwards 13, Raiann Prieto 6, Brittney Spivey 4, Krista Harris 4, Jasmin Correa 2, Ameerah Othman 1.

Central Catholic 69, Kimball 51

Central

17

23

14

15

69

Kimball

14

9

16

12

51

Central Catholic (12-5, 3-2 VOL) - Cameron Sauls 3, Alexandra Candelario 15, Jasmine Kelly 4, Hannah Heath 13, Danielle Friedrich 23, Lourdes Herrera 11. Totals: 24, 19-24, 69.

Kimball (12-6, 3-2 VOL) - Brittney Hudson 13, Kaiya Ransom 2, Kaitlyn Jones 3, Alexis Holmes 2, Pearl Bautista 6, Donwanae Anthony 12, Alyssa Martinez 13. Totals: 18, 12-14, 51.

3-Pt. Goals: Kimball 3 (Hudson 3, Bautista 1), Central Catholic 2 (Friedrich 1, Candelario 1). Team Fouls: Kimball 26, Central Catholic 20. Fouled Out: Hudson (K). Technical Fouls: None.

Soccer

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Davis 2, Beyer 2

Davis (7-7-2, 1-2-1 MMC) - Goals: Yosuf Kohistani, Christian Montoya. Assist: Felix Sixtos. Goalies-Saves: Alexis Gonzalez 3, Sergio Andrade 3.

Beyer (1-8-2, 0-4-1 MMC) - Goals: Seth Berschneider, Edgar Diaz. Assists: jorge Castellanos, Jordan Kaplan. Goalie-Saves: Mason Fontana 4.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference-Late Wednesday

Gregori 1, Modesto 1

Modesto (8-2-2, 3-0-1 MMC) - Goals: Tamara Wright. Assist: Tatyhana Arteaga. Goalies-Saves: Madison Dong 3, Allison Layne 2.

Gregori (7-5-2, 1-1-1 MMC) - No Stats Reported.

