Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95

1:10 Modesto man describes moment tree fell onto house Pause

2:00 Tree falls on home in college neighborhood

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:39 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week, Modesto-Beyer

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

0:55 Mom whose daugthers say disappeared turns up in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)