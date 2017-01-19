Oakdale star making transition from football to wrestling

The transition from football to wrestling never is easy. Ask Oakdale High junior Bronson Harmon.
Barely a month ago, Harmon finished off a memorable state-title season for the Mustangs. His Stanislaus District-leading six interceptions were instrumental in Oakdale’s historic run.
Then came wrestling and no rest for Harmon, a Sac-Joaquin Section Masters champion as a sophomore. The physical and emotional demands of wrestling are light years apart from football.
“The football coach wants him at 180. I want him at 165. They’re slowed down on the mat with that extra weight,” Oakdale wrestling coach Steve Strange said. “You need better cardio for wrestling. In football, you go in six-second bursts and then you rest. The matches in wrestling are six minutes long and almost nonstop.”
Harmon, 17-2 thus far, clearly is rounding into wrestling shape. He swept to four wins and the 162-pound title of the 21st Tim Brown Memorial last weekend at Sacramento, good enough to be named the Wrestler of the Week.
Harmon’s 4-1 win over Will Costanzo of Del Oro in the title match was significant, given the fact Harmon lost to Costanzo 4-2 at the Doc Buchanan at Clovis.
“I felt I was smoother with everything and didn’t let him do his scrambling and get points on me,” Harmon said. “I kept my confidence up.”
17-2 Bronson Harmon’s record this season
Harmon opened the season by winning matches at the Tamana Memorial at Modesto Junior College before he defaulted in the final to teammate Abel Garcia. A 1-2 showing at the Doc B, however, showed he needed more work.
“I was a little behind in conditioning and technique. Winning the Tim Brown was a very big step,” Harmon said. “I want to push as far as I can this season and win a state title.”
His goal is reachable. Last year at Bakersfield, Harmon went 3-2 and fell a takedown shy of the semifinals and barely missed a state medal.
“He was as close as you can get to a medal,” Strange said. “In any sport, you’ll be rusty if you haven’t done it for six months. Bronson is getting better every day.”
Notes – Turlock freshman William Giron (108) and East Union junior heavyweight Jaysen Reindel placed second at the Tim Brown. John Alba of Ceres (154) was third, Victor Moore of Calaveras (222) was fourth and Alex Oliveira of Turlock (140) was fifth. ... Oakdale, which qualified five for state in 2016, is fast-tracking toward another strong season. Four Mustangs are ranked first in the section this week: Sophomore Dustin Chavez (112), Harmon (160), senior Abel Garcia (170) and junior Colbey Harlan (182). Also ranked first are Pitman senior Adam Velasquez (132), last year’s district Wrestler of the Year, and Central Catholic senior Cristian Dominguez (145). ... Coming up: The Lady Eagles Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Enochs.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
