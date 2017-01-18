Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19

Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Johansen, Enochs at Modesto, Davis at Beyer, Ripon at Hilmar
4 p.m. – Los Banos at Ceres, Central Valley at Livingston, Patterson at Pacheco
5:30 p.m. – Weston Ranch at Sierra, Central Catholic at Oakdale, Lathrop at Kimball, Calaveras at Bret Harte
6 p.m. – Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine, Central Valley at Livingston
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Modesto at Enochs, Beyer at Davis, Hilmar at Ripon
4 p.m. – Central Valley at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – Patterson at Pacheco, Los Banos at Ceres
7 p.m. – Bret Harte at Calaveras, Sonora at Linden
Boys basketball
7 p.m. – Manteca at Oakdale, Weston Ranch at Kimball, Lathrop at Sierra
8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, Elliot Christian at Big Valley Christian
Wrestling
6 p.m. – Downey at Johansen, Modesto at Davis
Girls basketball
7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Downey, Davis at Gregori, Enochs at Modesto, Johansen at Beyer, Turlock at Pitman, Atwater at Buhach Colony, Merced at Golden Valley, Turlock Christian at Stone Ridge Christian, Elliot Christian at Big Valley Christian
7:30 p.m. – Ripon at Ripon Christian, Riverbank at Hughson, Central Valley at Ceres, Livingston at Patterson, Waterford at Delhi, Orestimba at Gustine, Bret Harte at Calaveras
Comments