Modesto-area camps, clinics and sports league information for Jan. 19

BASEBALL
BATTING LESSONS Private and team instruction with certified hitting coach Greg Young; more than 25 years of experience and MLB-trained. Infield, outfield and baserunning lessons, too. Call 209-605-4734 or visit www.MrHittingCoach.com.
BACKYARD ACADEMY TRYOUTS Backyard Sports Academy will hold tryouts for its 9U and 11U teams for the 2017 season. Must call for an evaluation, date and time to try out. Players cannot be 10 or 12 before May 1, 2017. Call 209-669-8921 or visit backyardsportsacademy.com.
TRAVEL TEAM TRYOUTS The California Cruisers will hold tryouts for their 8U, 10U, 11U and 12U competition squads on Jan. 21 at Orchard Park (Lincoln Oak Drive, Modesto). Tryouts for 8U and 10U are 10 a.m. to noon, 11U and 12U from noon to 2 p.m. If you cannot make these dates/times, contact Tony Gonzales at 209-214-3448 or email tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com to set up a workout. Visit Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cruisersballclub.
MODESTO STARS Modesto Stars 12U is looking for one final player for the spring/summer season. Tryouts will be every Saturday at Davis Park in Modesto and Ripon Baseball Club, indoor facility, until position is filled. For information or to schedule a tryout, contact Coach Art at 209-605-5010.
BASKETBALL
SKILLS LESSONS Emphasis on shooting, ballhandling, post moves and individual offensive and defensive skill work. The importance of fundamentals, smart decision-making and hard work on both sides of the ball is stressed. Work with one of the Valley’s best trainers who has 15 years of high school coaching and AAU experience. Call coach D.J. Seeley Sr. at 916-873-3160.
SKILLS CAMP Oakdale High School basketball skills camp for boys in grades 5-8. Camp will focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals and will be followed by scrimmages. Campers should plan to wear camp jersey, athletic socks and shorts and basketball shoes. Cost: $50 per camper and includes a reversible jersey. Sign-ups, open gym and skills days at Oakdale High School on Saturdays, Jan. 21, 9-11 a.m.; and Jan. 28, 4-6 p.m. Camp dates: Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25; and March 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Wednesdays, Feb. 22 and March 3, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Call coach Hondo Arpoika at 209-603-2157 or email harpoika@ojusd.org.
BOXING
BAD TO THE BONZ Seventh Street Boxing Gym is holding tryouts and providing adult and youth classes. A boxing clinic for coaches will be given by Tony Avila, owner of Bad to the Bonz and former coach of Modesto PAL boxing club. The winter special for youth is $200 for three months, including gloves. Go to Modestopalboxing.net or call Avila at 209-577-1131. Parents are encouraged to work out alongside their children. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon Saturday through Thursday and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The gym is at 1226 Seventh St. in Modesto.
MODESTO PAL Stanislaus County PAL Boxing offers a program for ages 8-17. Sign up Monday through Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at 615 Sierra Drive. No experience needed. Call 529-9121, ext. 10.
KICKBOXING Modesto-based Team Voodoo Kickboxing offers an anti-bullying and self-defense program. Two-month special is $140 with unlimited program. Parents train for free with every kid’s sign-up. Located at 1226 Seventh St., Modesto. Call 209-262-8976 or email teamvoodoousa@hotmail.com.
EXERCISE
GROUP CLASSES FOR 60-, 50-OVER The Healthy Aging Association is offering free Young At Heart aerobics group exercise classes for those 60 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Modesto Fitness Evolution, 4120 Dale Road, Suite G, and Oakdale Fitness Evolution, 1275 East F St., Suite 1; and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Modesto Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St. Also offered are free Young At Heart group exercise classes for those 50 years and older. Classes are available at the Waterford Community Center, 540 C St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. in Waterford. Call 209-523-2800 or visit healthyagingassociation.org.
MAT PILATES Build core strength, improve flexibility and control muscle and breathing in class that can be modified for any age, fitness level. Classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-5:20 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St., Modesto. Sign up for five, 10 or 20 classes. Call the Modesto Senior Center at 209-341-2974. Register at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; or www.econnect.modestogov.com.
GOLF
FAMILY GOLF CLINIC Join PGA professional Ted Mills and owner Mark Langley at Nor Cal Performance Center each Friday from 6-7 p.m. for the Family Golf Clinic. Costs are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors and includes range balls and instruction. All golfers welcome. Call Ted at 209-499-6161 or Mark at 209-604-4120.
OFFICIATING
UMPIRES Needed for youth baseball and softball in the Modesto area and adult softball in Modesto, Patterson, Livingston and Los Banos. Training is provided. Email csmith1733@ sbcglobal.net.
NCOA UMPIRES The NCOA is looking for umpires for high school softball. We will provide all training. Contact Gary Ulibarri at 209-818-3953 or email garyulibarri@comcast.net.
SOCCER
MANTECA FUTBOL CLUB TRYOUTS Tryouts for the 2017 season are open to boys and girls – born in 2004, 2005 and 2006 – on Feb. 2-3, 6:30-8 p.m.; and Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at Woodward Park, 710 E. Woodward Ave., Manteca. Visit www.mantecafc.org.
MODESTO WINTER/SPRING CLASSES Soccer classes by the City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department in partnership with Kidz Love Soccer begin Saturday, Jan. 21, and run for nine weeks. Designed for all skill levels, these classes will teach the basics through age-appropriate play. Classes include Mommy/Daddy and Me for ages 2 1/2-3, Tot Soccer for kids aged 3 1/2-4, Soccer 1 for ages 5-6 and Soccer Skillz and Scrimmages for kids aged 7-10. Classes are held at the Grace M. Davis Community Park Soccer Field II, 2701 College Ave. . Fee for classes is $103 and includes a Kidz Love Soccer Jersey. To register, call 209-577-5344 or visit https://econnect.modestogov.com/Start/Start.asp.
SOFTBALL
THE HITTING ACADEMY Softball hitting lessons by experienced instructor. Want to learn how elite-level hitters swing and hit with more confidence? If interested, call Sean Maurice at 209-456-7886.
WATER POLO
WATER POLO CLASSES High school, pre-high school and beginning water polo program for boys and girls at Johansen High School on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m., ending mid-February. Sign-ups will be taken at the pool. Contact Brent Bohlender at Bbrentpolo@aol.com.
