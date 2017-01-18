Local Digest: Cal State Stanislaus promotes former coaches

Two former Cal State Stanislaus coaches have received key promotions in the Warriors’ athletic department.
Kim Duyst, the associate athletic director since 2007 and Stanislaus’ former track and cross country coach for 21 years, is the university’s new senior associate athletic director.
Aaron Allaire, a member of the athletic department since 2003 and a former assistant baseball coach, is the new associate athletic director. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant athletic director for facilities and game operations.
“Both of their roles have continued to change and expand within the department and their new titles are both well-deserved and representative of their responsibilities within the department,” said Michael Matoso, Stanislaus director of athletics.
Duyst, the department’s senior women’s administrator since 1995, is a member of the USTFCCA Hall of Fame and the California State University Athletics Hall of Fame. Allaire, a graduate of Stanislaus State in 2002 and a member of the Warriors baseball team from 1997 to ‘99, has taught courses in the kinesiology department.
Basketball
MJC men prepare for Delta – The Modesto Junior College men, who fell at American River 79-63 Tuesday night, return to Big 8 Conference action Friday night at home at 5:30 against San Joaquin Delta.
The Pirates (4-13, 0-5) trailed ARC 47-31 at halftime. The Beavers (10-6, 3-2) are locked in a four-way tie for second place.
It won’t get any easier for Modesto on Friday night. Delta (10-8, 3-2) upset league-leading Santa Rosa 86-80 in overtime Tuesday night.
MJC women beaten at ARC – The MJC women (6-8, 1-4), fresh off their win over Santa Rosa last week, were beaten at American River 86-59. The Pirates trailed 47-41 after three quarters.
Delta (16-5, 3-2), sitting in third place in the Big 8, will be heavily favored over Modest on Friday night at 7:30.
Long trip for Stanislaus – The Cal State Stanislaus teams always dread the Cal Poly Pomona-Humboldt State road trip, a 16-hour bus ride to the farthest reaches of the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
The Warrior men’s and women’s teams meet Pomona Thursday night, return home for a night’s sleep, then bus to Humboldt State on Saturday night. The Stanislaus men (5-11, 2-7) have struggled while the women (9-9, 7-2) sit in second place, one game behind UC San Diego.
Gymnastics
Modestan wins beam at Virginia – Modesto’s Brady Wylie, 10, won the beam competition in her age group at the National Judges Cup competition last weekend at snow-bound Virginia Beach, Va. Wylie was a member of the six-member Northern California which finished in second place overall. Wylie trains at USA Elite Gymnastics in Modesto.
