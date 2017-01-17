Tuesday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local
Basketball
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Manteca 64, Sierra 49
Sierra
12
9
8
20
—
49
Manteca
11
17
17
18
—
64
Sierra (11-6, 2-3 VOL) - Jamie Ochoa 17, Jamille Grady 8, Bikram Thiara 3, Patrick Silva 4, Parmvir Singh 4, Victor Elijah 7, Eduardo Jasso 4, Carson Anderson 2.
Manteca (13-5, 5-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 13, Gino Campiotti 17, Ascari Johnson 1, Tydus Verhoeven 12, Jorge Cedano 14, Matthew Ender 6.
Other Scores
Central Catholic 75, Kimball 43
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 74, Johansen 30
Johansen
0
4
16
10
—
30
Gregori
13
14
26
20
—
73
Gregori (7-11, 2-3 MMC) - Savannah Turner 11, Courtnee Van Dyke 11, Sienna Espinoza 10, Sarah Sudfeld 9, Brooke Drewry 7, Samantha Tognotti 7, Madelynn Ferolito 6, Aaliyah Swan 5, Josie Espinoza 2, Georgia Karabinis 2, Kenna Vandemack 2, Hannah Young 2. Totals: 26, 7-16, 73.
Johansen (1-11, 0-3 MMC) - Rosee 12, Koaleka 9, Maddie 9, Janessa 0, Sam 0, Trinity 0. Totals: 8, 2-12, 30.
3-Pt. Goals: Gregori 5 (S. Espinoza 3, Turner 2, Sudfeld 1), Johansen 4 (Rosee 4). Total Fouls: Johansen 11, Gregori 8. Fouled Out: None.
Southern League
Mariposa 49 Le Grand 34
Mariposa
9
15
12
13
—
49
Le Grand
10
9
3
12
—
34
Mariposa (17-2, 5-0 SL) - Kirsten Dubberke 20, Milea Appling 15, Taylor Vegely 6, Katie Vick 6, Lily Heavner 2.
Le Grand (4-5, 2-2 SL) - Arisbeth Ceja 21, Giselle Mendoza 8, Lily Vazquez 2, Naomi Bond 2, Esmeralda Ceja 1.
3-Pt. Goals: Mariposa 3 (Dubberke 3), Le Grand 2 (Mendoza 2).
Other Scores
Modesto Christian 78, Enochs 49
Bowling
McHenry Bowl Adult Leagues
Mixed Match Point: Anthony Putman 268, Adrian Davalos 953, Lana Trantham 243/777. Monday Madness: Mike Wolf 247/711, Maureen Ealy 191. Del Rio: Dean Early 268/648, Sheila Puscizna 223/520. Tuesday Triples: Raymond Whitler 231, Kaz Tschiyama 650, Lisa Escamilla 197, Charlie Tobin 513. Paramount: Jason Showalter 268, John Walsh III 682, Cristina Robillos 201, Dee Didmenico 493. Midwinter: Jim Bolme 275/683, Lorie Bolme 225/588.
Wed. Vets: Bob Neuerburg 265/727, Vickie Mackay 182, Ieko Click 475. Midweek Madness: Will Hackett 257, Chris Hackett 639, Alma Overweg 240/597. Reno Mixed: Rick Lazaro 287, James Brodie 692, Karen French 257/648. Wed. Mixed Five’s: Freddy Irvin 297/798, Bre Sandoval 236/568. Pioneer: Carol Jones 198/483.Winterfest: Dominic Flores 255/621, Kim Norton 189/485.
El Portal: Susy Dekok 181, Kelly Homen 463. City Employees: Bill Heyden 257, Robert Beaver 257/704, Beth Jones 237/648. Federal: David Lebherz 269, Gene Stamps 721. Suburban: Joseph Whitmire 251, Gordon Divanian 673, Martha Baucom 213/547. Black Oak Ladies: Kelly Cleary 233, Nicole Cox 546. Black Oak Classic: Brandon Bates 279, Wil Wilcox 917, Brittany Marckese 234/812.
Friday Vets: George Sanders 300/690, Carol Riggs 210/562. Dairymen: Steve Bridges 267/660, Linda Haan 154, Brenda Cowart 441. Reno Bound: Jose Nunez 280/718, Nicole Nally 205, Tassie Parkay 205/611. Jr./Adult: Dave Wedig 188, Cheryl Serrano 148. Weekenders: Gary Baker 278/719, Sue Sprenger 237/637.
McHenry Bowl Seniors
Friendly Villagers: Abe Abston 231/623, Laurie Bodiford 181. Young at Heart: Warren Walker 214/601, Jean Wheeler 187, Jan Ballard 501. SIR: John Schamante 277, David Brown 683. Classy Ladies: Judy Yost 187, Arlene Kangas 487. Crosspoint: John Porter 228, John Mott 228/596, Inez Simas 176, Jackie Niemeyer 441. Prime Timers: Leonard DosSantos 227/536, Barb Wilderson 192/502.
McHenry Bowl Youth
Tuesday Super Bumpers: Caleb Minyard 82, Nemiah Caballero 91. Strikers: Jaden Knox 102. Wild Zodiacs: Jay Carter 142. Jr. Gold Doubles: Roman Heath 279/1032, Ashton Russell 279, Julia Serrano 221/831. Thurs. Bumpers: Andrew Dressler 69, Abby Dressler 112. Thurs. Trios: Gabriel Cillasenor 177, Laura Fernandes 140. Sat. Bumpers: Lenux Simpson 47, Mia O’Leary 63.
Sat. Super Bumpers: Sean Cline 92, Vivien Wolfe 108. Sat. Comics: Ethan Herrick 138, Katie Arnold 134. Prime Rollers: Borgie Bueno 247/619, Yukie Claudio 150. Special Olympics: Jacob Gaddam 198, Regina Christopher 152. Modesto Blind Bowlers: Louie Baty 180, Virgina Martinez 115. Sun. Jr. Adult: Erik Kellogg 148, Vivian Serrano 211.
Yosemite Lanes Day Leagues
Veterans: Bill Barrett 233, Bill Click 209/607, Pat Akins 187/515. Midway Scratch: Joe Auria 244, Gordon Dorham 223/627, Sharon Moore 204, Kelly Lewis 204/564. Jalopy Seniors: George Feichter 246, Abe Abston 223/620, Ellen Burton 201, Betty Gerritsen 194/521. Moring Belles: Darlene Valocsik 181, Cindy Akers 180/498. Young at Heart: Lynne Sanders 279/728, Sheri Cole 224/603.
Golden Age: Charlie Nishiguchi 253/623, Patricia Kirschman 190, Linda David 188/542. National Seniors: Jim Ranson 236/628, Ellen Burton 193, Nancy Speltz 191/551. Staikoff: Jim Gordin 289/758, Jennifer Braham 244/602.
Night Leagues
San Joaquin: Matt Browning 232/594, Amanda Byers 221/607. Black Oak Classic: Clayton Newman 299, Joey Martinez 299, Rick Watts 279/773, Tori Young 256, Mary Morales 256, Bonnie Garber 247/668. Comet: Jim Taliaferro 300/768, Mary Moralas 268/700. Town & Country: Josh Janz 287, Wayne Garber 257/751. Guys & Gals: Kyle Kastner 279, Sean Gilman 277/778, Michelle Brasher 222/584.
Telco: Todd Grant 262/690. Mexican American: Wayne Garber 278/770, Bonnie Garber 268/739. Gallo Industrial: Bob Hedrick 279, Randy Snoderly 279/783, Chole Wix 235, April Walker 212/582. Road Runners: Eric Hawkins 204/391, Stacy Dent 154/284. Majors: Will Garber 290/774, Tina Munson 214/575. Reno/Tahoe: Dean Houck 279/742, Laura Murray 185/443.
Church League
Sunday Jr. Adult: Don Mathey 266/747, Sandy Hunter 218, Natalie Hunter 209/592. Sunday Fun Mixers: Steve Burkett 267, Rodney Williams 266/715, Kelly Lewis 234/566.
Yosemite Lanes Youth:
Stingrays: Josh Gaddam 224, Jacob Gaddam 210/605, Julia Chambers 127/324. Flounders: Victoria Malli 82. Sunday Jr. Adult: Josh Gaddam 255/688, Ariel Ereso 155/444.
Golf
Local Results
Women
Muni Niners
First Flight: 1. Cathy Pierce 52-13-39, 2. Susan Neubaum 57-16-41.
Second Flight: 1. Sandy Dieker 54-17-40, 2. Val Guardino 61-18-43.
Third Flight: 1. MaryAnn Garcia 61-21-40, 2. Kris Kindorf 70-27-43.
Chip-in: Birdie - Neubaum.
Del Rio Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Captains Trophy Winner
Results - Pam Tobias 74. Low Gross: Donna Hook 92. Low Net: Analynn Barton 74. Second Net: Peggy Lee 78.
Soccer
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Davis 1, Johansen 0
Davis (7-7-1, 1-2-1 MMC) - Goal: Abelardo Guzman. Goalie-Saves: Alexis Gonxalez 12.
Johansen (4-5-3, 1-3 MMC) - No State Reported.
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 1, Ceres 1
Central Valley (11-3-3, 2-1-2 WAC) - Goals: Isaac Juares. Assist: Adrian Espinoza. Goalie-Saves: Iban Vera 5.
Ceres (1-8-2, 0-2-2 WAC) - No Stats Reported.
Wrestling
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 48, Pacheco 31
Results (lbs) - 106: Anthony Voss (CV) via FF; 113: Kyle Hendrix (CV) via FF; 120: Anthony Cerda (P) p. Antonio Castillo, 3:54; 126: Carlos Villasenor (P) Maj Dec Wilbur Arellano, 14-2; 132: Anthony Velasquez (P) dec Will Sprouse, 10-4; 138: Juan Garcia (P) via FF; 145: Severo Vazquez (CV) p. Jorge Salas, 1:39; 152: Roman Ramirez (CV) p. Rene Llamas, :52; 160: James Murphy (CV) p. Kyle Savage, 1:36; 170: Jose Soberanes (P) p. Nate Curry, 3:27; 182: Juan Cazeras (P) p. Natanael Lezama, 3:59; 195: Angel Rico (CV) p. Mike Aparicio, :53; 220: Tyler Beckhart (CV) via FF; HWT: David Lezama (CV) via FF.
Records: Central Valley (2-1 WAC), Pacheco (0-3 WAC)
Varsity Girls: Pacheco 66, Central Valley 18
JV: Central Valley 48, Pacheco 12
Southern League
Big Valley 48, Waterford 30
Results (lbs) - 106: Collin Towel (WAT) won by fall over Logan Pope, 1:25; 113: Adrian Morales (WAT) won by forfeit; 120: Trenton Reed (BV) won by fall over Jakob Graham, 1:44; 126: Daniel Jones (BV) won by forfeit; 132: Matthew Modean (WAT) dec Joshua Stubbert, 11-5; 138: Ivan Gomez (WAT) won by fall over Javyn Drobnick, 3:33; 145: Josh Grabowski (BV) won by fall over Dale Stafford, 2:35; 152: Edmond Adams (WAT) dec Tyler Stubbert, 5-3; 160: Kyle Brown (WAT) won by fall over Vito Merritt, 3:05; 170: Daniel Raingruber (BV) won by fall over Giovanni Delatorre, 0:42; 182: Josh Gentry (BV) won by fall over Marcos Lamb-Estrada, 1:09; 195: Corbin Simon (BV) won by fall over Jesus Vasquez, 0:42; 220: Kyle Watson (BV) won by fall over Cristian Jiminez, 1:52; HWT: Trentyn Vetsch (BV) won by fall over Adam Perez, 1:44.
