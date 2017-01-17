Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Davis at Johansen, Turlock at Merced, Golden Valley at Atwater, Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Hughson at Escalon, Riverbank at Ripon, Big Valley Christian at Millennium
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto, Merced at Turlock, Atwater at Golden Valley, Modesto Christian at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank, Escalon at Hughson
5:30 p.m – Oakdale at Kimball, Central Catholic at Lathrop, Manteca at Weston Ranch, East Union at Sierra
6 p.m. – Delhi at Gustine
Boys basketball
7:15 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Johansen, Davis at Downey, Modesto at Beyer, El Capitan at Pitman, Atwater at Merced, Turlock at Buhach Colony
7:30 p.m. – Patterson at Central Valley, Ceres at Pacheco, Delhi at Gustine
Wrestling
6 p.m. – Gregori at Davis, Atwater at Golden Valley, Lathrop/Manteca at Oakdale, East Union/Central Catholic at Kimball, Livingston at Ceres, Calaveras at ROP, Sonora at Summerville
6:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Hughson, Escalon at Hilmar, Delhi at Orestimba, Amador/Argonaut at Bret Harte, Waterford at Big Valley Christian
Girls basketball
7 p.m. – Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Central Catholic, Sierra at Manteca
