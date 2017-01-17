Sports

January 17, 2017 8:04 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Enochs at Downey, Davis at Johansen, Turlock at Merced, Golden Valley at Atwater, Hilmar at Modesto Christian, Hughson at Escalon, Riverbank at Ripon, Big Valley Christian at Millennium

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Gregori at Modesto, Merced at Turlock, Atwater at Golden Valley, Modesto Christian at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank, Escalon at Hughson

5:30 p.m – Oakdale at Kimball, Central Catholic at Lathrop, Manteca at Weston Ranch, East Union at Sierra

6 p.m. – Delhi at Gustine

Boys basketball

7:15 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Johansen, Davis at Downey, Modesto at Beyer, El Capitan at Pitman, Atwater at Merced, Turlock at Buhach Colony

7:30 p.m. – Patterson at Central Valley, Ceres at Pacheco, Delhi at Gustine

Wrestling

6 p.m. – Gregori at Davis, Atwater at Golden Valley, Lathrop/Manteca at Oakdale, East Union/Central Catholic at Kimball, Livingston at Ceres, Calaveras at ROP, Sonora at Summerville

6:30 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Hughson, Escalon at Hilmar, Delhi at Orestimba, Amador/Argonaut at Bret Harte, Waterford at Big Valley Christian

Girls basketball

7 p.m. – Oakdale at Lathrop, Kimball at Central Catholic, Sierra at Manteca

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

View more video

Sports Videos