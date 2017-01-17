Kadry on Bowling: Tournament of Champions to cap Central Valley Senior play

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club will return to McHenry on Saturday to hold its first annual Tournament of Champions culminating the maiden year of competition for the club.
Tournament scoring starts at 1 p.m., with check-in from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The field will bowl four games of qualifying. The top three will compete in a stepladder finals for the title. To be eligible to enter the tournament, a bowler must have competed in four CVSBC tournaments this past season. To sign up, or for more information, call Dave Brown at 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670.
▪ This Thursday, the Mixed Kegler No-Tap competes at McHenry at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The trio team can be any combination of men and women. Bring a team or come by yourself and be placed on one. Call Terry Waring at 209-571-2695 for information.
▪ The team of Irene Payne, Sylvia Williams and Kathy Ely rolled into first place in the Yosemite Ladies Luncheon No-Tap Tournament with a 2,179 score. Lori Hedrick, Evelyn White and Debbie Britt finished second, scoring a 2,083. Beth Sims, Lydia Sparks and April Doran took third at 2,079.
▪ Ron Quintanal and Betty Tull won their divisions in the Snowman’s No-Tap Tournament at McHenry. Quintanal topped the men’s side with an 873 series. Jim Brock took second with an 857. Harold Walker placed third at 855. Tull led the ladies with an 847. Deborah Diel earned second with an 824. Laverne Howe rolled a 791 for third.
▪ Nominations for the 2016 Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame are being taken until Jan. 31. To be eligible, a nominee must have been a member of a Modesto Bowling Association for at least 20 years, unless submitted in a posthumous category. Nominees may be submitted for either Meritorious Service or Superior Performance. Nominations for the Pioneer Award are also open. The prestigious award is given yearly to honor deserving bowling supporters for their longtime commitment to the sport. To be eligible for this award, the nominee must have supported bowling through service, sponsorship and/or participation for at least 30 years. Hall of Fame nomination forms and Pioneer Award forms are available at McHenry or Yosemite.
▪ The Modesto USBC Bowler to Veterans Link league qualifying rounds are running at both bowling centers for the next two weeks. League bowlers pay $1 at the start of league play and use their league scores to qualify for a spot to represent Modesto at the state finals. The tournament has five divisions for men and six for women, based on averages. The state finals, the Helen Duval Veterans Tournament, will be at Manteca Bowl on Saturday, March 25.
▪ It’s the time of the year to start applying for scholarships, and Modesto USBC offers two awards. The Hall of Fame Scholarship is given to youth bowlers who are graduating seniors. The award recognizes bowling ability and involvement, as well as scholastic achievement. The Director’s Scholarship can be won multiple times from ninth through 12th grades. It is open to children or grandchildren of current adult-league bowlers, and they do not need to be bowlers to apply. Applications for either scholarship can be picked up at the bowling centers and must be returned by April 15.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
Comments