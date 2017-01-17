Fish report for Jan. 18, 2017

Lake Don Pedro
Don Pedro has risen rapidly to 90 percent of capacity, up 17 feet in the past week. The rising water didn’t slow the bass bite, as a huge limit at 24.18 pounds followed by a limit at 21.07 pounds were the top two weights during Saturday’s Best Bass Tournament event. Tournament director Kevin Cheek said, “We had 63 boats participating, and everyone weighed in fish with the exception of one boat. There was a huge number of quality smallmouth bass in the limits in addition to spotted and largemouth bass. Most fishermen were working Ned rigs, jigs or plastics on the drop-shot at depths from 10 to 60 feet. The lake is clear from the launch ramp to Middle Bay, but once you hit Middle Bay, the water becomes murky. There is a lot of floating wood in the main lake, and despite three booms in the upper section of the lake, a lot of debris has made it into the main lake.” Best Bass Tournaments is hosting another event this weekend at the lake. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford confirmed the jigs and plastics bite, stating, “The action is still on the bottom with Berserk jigs in Purple Hornet, Brown/Purple or Brown Craw while Pro Worms in 124p or 300 on a shaky head are also working, The launch ramp at Fleming Meadows is only a few truck lengths from the top of the ramp, and the lake is only 17 feet from being full to capacity.” Call: Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383; Gary Vella, 209-652-7550.
MClure Reservoir
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Bass fishing remains solid with Berserk Jigs in Brown/Purple, Brown Craw or Purple Hornet along with Pro Worms in 124p or 300 at depths to 50 feet. A 16-pound limit took first place during a tournament on Saturday, and there were 20 other boats with limits in the 12-pound range.” The lake rose 30 feet in elevation during the past week to 67 percent. Floating wood and debris is a hazard for boaters on the lake. The launch ramps at McClure Point and Barrett Cove South are open, but the Horseshoe Bend and Barrett Cove North ramps are closed.
MSwain Reservoir
Not much change with trout plants still a possibility in the future. The last trout plant was Oct. 14, and fishing is limited to a few planters with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs or nightcrawlers. The marina will not be installing bait tanks for live minnows, but live crawdads are still a possibility. The Calaveras Trout Farm is back in operation, and there is hope for biweekly plants at the lake in the coming months. Call: McSwain Marina, 209-378-2534.
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
California’s third-largest reservoir has risen to 36 percent, up 25 feet in the past week. After reservoir levels hovered around 20 percent for the past several years, the increased water levels will pay dividends in the coming months. The boat ramp at Glory Hole Point now has four lanes available for the first time in memory. John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “Trout fishing has been really good, as the lake has turned over. Most anglers are catching limits consisting of planted and holdover trout, and the fresh-water inflow into all of the lake’s major tributaries have spread the rainbows into different parts of the lake. Trollers have been top-lining on a set-back of 200 feet to clear the boat wake, and floating Rapalas or Shad Raps have been an effective lure in addition to spoons tipped with a piece of nightcrawler. Bank anglers are picking up quality rainbows from the shoreline with garlic trout dough bait combined with a nightcrawler. The trout are swimming near the shorelines and they are close to the surface, so a long cast is unnecessary.” The bass bite remains good with the rising water levels, leading Liechty to say, “The lake is coming up extremely fast and changing daily, and some fish will hold deep and wait for conditions to stabilize while others will move up immediately to investigate submerged structure. Fish that are holding on steep banks are less likely to be affected by the rising water, and plastic worms on a dart-head are a good technique along rocky bluffs and steep dirt banks. Finding the shad balls is important if you are fishing a spoon, and a gold spoon is a good choice in the stained water.” The occasional larger spotted or largemouth bass are being caught on reaction baits, and the best time for big bass is within the coming months. Glory Hole Sports is holding its Big Bass Bash on Jan. 28 with 100 percent payback with a two-fish limit of one spotted bass and one largemouth bass with a team fee of $165. Catfish and crappie action remains slow with the cold and stained water. Call: Glory Hole Sports, 209-736-4333; Monte Smith, 209-581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan, 209-586-2383.
Delta/Stockton
High water from heavy inflow from the Sacramento River and its tributaries along with king tides during the past week have resulted in levee breaks in the upper Delta, including Snodgrass and Lost Sloughs. Earlier in the week, an evacuation area from Lambert Road to the north, Franklin Boulevard to the east, Lost Slough to the south and Snodgrass Slough to the west was established due to the levee breaks. This week’s storms may continue to increase the danger of levee breaks, but smaller tides will alleviate the flood hazard to some degree. Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento said, “It is muddy everywhere in the Delta, and few fishermen have even been out on the banks.” There is a tremendous amount of debris in the Sacramento Delta, and with the heavy inflow, the incoming tide is basically at a standstill. Sturgeon fishing should be terrific in the coming months with the flushing of the Delta, as it has been several years since the river system has been cleaned out from accumulated weeds, grass and debris. The Yolo Bypass was opened last week to alleviate the strain on the levees in the Sacramento metropolitan area, and this was the first time in years the bypass was opened. Most sturgeon fishermen are heading beyond the Carquinez Bridge into the flats of San Pablo Bay for action that has not been experienced for years, as the sturgeon have followed the overwhelming current further downriver. Andy Doudna, organizer of the coming Addathon Ironman Sturgeon Derby in March, said, “There have been sturgeon caught from the Mothball Fleet to Rio Vista with eel, salmon roe or ghost shrimp, but I have heard the surface is still a challenge with all of the debris coming downstream. The bottom of the river has been dirty on and off, depending upon the tides.” At this time of year, with heavy flows on the river bringing down trees and stumps, boaters need to be particularly cautious while anchoring at night. Having a knife available to cut the anchor line is essential, as a big log can cause a boat to capsize within minutes. Huge logs capable of sinking a large vessel have been seen as far west as central San Francisco Bay. The longterm benefit from these heavy flows will be an improved sturgeon bite in advance of the two large sturgeon tournaments arriving at the end of the month. Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Sport Fishing is the organizer of the 11th annual Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby out of Martinez Marina, and he said, “The Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby is coming on January 28, and sign-up sheets are available at the Martinez Bait Shop. The free kids program keeps on growing. Kids can fish from a boat or the Martinez pier, and I have a crew on the pier with everything a kid will need to fish. The crew will outfit and teach any kid to fish. We also have a lot of prizes for the kids. Awards and prizes will be awarded at the end of the derby. This is all free for kids, so no excuse for not getting them out for a fun day. It is time to plan on taking a kid or kids fishing. Information is available at 510-851-2500 or www.diamondclassic.org.” Talmadge is planning for 150 children in the derby, and he is working with sponsors to provide a prize for every child registered in the derby, including rod/reel combinations from Shakespeare. There is a pre-derby seminar at La Tapatia Restaurant on Main Street in Martinez from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Registration for children is free with $25 for adults with 100 percent payback in cash prizes from first through seventh place. In addition to Talmadge, six-pack captains participating in the seminar are Jay Lopes of Right Hook Sport Fishing, Don Franklin of Soleman Sport Fishing, Mike Andrews of Predator Sport Fishing, Frank Miller of Fury Sport Fishing, Paul Velez of Boss Hogg Sport Fishing and Bob Monckton of Reel-lentless Sport Fishing. The weekend after the Diamond Classic will be the 33rd Original ‘aka Super Bowl’ Sturgeon Derby at the Foundation Sportsman’s Club at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5 at noon. All participants must sign up at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, and the entire boat crew must be entered on one entry form at the same time. January is also the month when Sturgeon Report Cards are due to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife with the deadline Jan. 31. Online reporting can be accessed at www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing#758846-harvest-reporting. Clear water is not a possibility at the present time on the San Joaquin Delta, but a few striped bass and sturgeon are being caught. Call: Randy Pringle, 209-543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing, 916-806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing, 707-655-6736.
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
The main San Luis Reservoir is still bulking up with the lake up to 70 percent in the past week. With the increased exports out of the south Delta due to a recent federal decision, the lake will continue to rise toward full capacity in the coming month. Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The troll bite has been unusually slow this year, and it has never really taken off. Jumbo minnows or jumbo blood worms remain the top baits, and boaters are working the minnows on a live-bait rig at depths from 40 to 80 feet. Some stripers can be found deeper than 80 feet, and the fish are moving into areas that haven’t been flooded for some time. The increased water level has brought the lake into Portuguese Cove, and most fishermen are camping out at the mouth of Portuguese Cove where the stripers are schooling to ambush the bait fish. The traditional area in front of the Trash Racks has also been productive due to the amount of water flowing into the main lake. Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said the trolling bite has been tough. “The fish are holding in the 60- to 90-foot range but don’t seem to be very active,” George said. “A couple of good anglers told me that they got from one to seven fish to 25 inches working shad-colored minnow lures like Lucky Crafts and Predators in the bays. It looks like it’s taking covering a lot of ground to find the biting fish. The minnow and bait guys weren’t doing much better either. The rising water, weather fronts and lots of new areas seem to be causing the fish to be on a slow bite for now, but that could change very quickly once we get some stability.” In the O’Neill Forebay, Clements reported the small lake is producing the most consistent bite between the two lakes for catfish and striped bass. Cut baits such as anchovies, mackerel or chicken livers are working best near the moving water. Clements said, “I drove by the forebay on Saturday, and even after all of the rain, it was still relatively clear.” Few fishermen are tossing ripbaits at the present time with the colder water temperatures. Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle, 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 559-905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay wind conditions, 800-805-4805.
Half Moon Bay
Captain Michael Cabanas of the Huli Cat said, “We went on a crab-only trip on Sunday off of Half Moon Bay. The ocean conditions were flat with a slight breeze. Weather was slightly breezy with some small swell.” The party boats will be limited to sand dab/crab or whale- and bird-watching trips for the next few months. The Huli Cat will continue to run sand dab/crab, crab-only or whale-watching trips until the anticipated salmon opener in April. Captain Roger Thomas of the Salty Lady has brought his vessel down to Pillar Point for the winter months, and they will be running three-hour whale-watching trips until the ocean salmon opener. Call: Happy Hooker, 510-223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady, 415-760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing, 510-654-6040.
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Chris’ Landing in Monterey is running sand dab/crab trips, whale watching and nature trips through the winter months until the anticipated salmon opener in April. They have been posting better crab counts than during the rockfish season with five crab per angler and 50 sand dabs apiece for 10 anglers Monday on the Check Mate, which had a similar score for 18 anglers Sunday. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “After 10 months, the Sand Crab Classic Perch Tournament is open again for entries.” Derby day this year is March 11. The Perch Derby is a brainchild of Captain Mike Baxter to provide a family-friendly fishing activity for our often wet and stormy offseason, as well as to provide a yearly infusion of financial support for the Monterey Bay Salmon and Trout Project. Started in 2004, this will be the 13th annual Sand Crab Classic. The derby has grown to include more than 300 anglers. It’s the biggest surfcasting event on the West Coast, and for the smallest game fish. Entrants receive an artwork T-shirt by the famed naturalist/artist Amadeo Bachar, and a four-star tri-tip taco BBQ. The awards ceremony will be held at Santa Cruz Portuguese Hall (C.P.D.E.S. Hall), 216 Evergreen St., in Santa Cruz. To enter the derby, go to www.sandcrabclassic.com. Entries can be made online or download the form and mail with a personal check.. Entries are limited to the first 300 anglers, so move quickly. Entries in recent years have proven the roster will fill up. Deadline for entries is Feb. 12. Call: Chris’ Landing, 831-375-5951; Bayside Marine, 831-475-2173.
San Francisco Bay
Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker out of Berkeley had two tremendous sturgeon fishing days in San Pablo Bay on Friday and Saturday. Smith was gushing about the sturgeon action in San Pablo Bay, and he said, “Everybody I know of was catching sturgeon, and I expect the fish to move below the San Rafael Bridge in the next couple of days. There must have been 20 oversized that I was aware of from all of the boats around us, and Danny Higginbotham released a sturgeon estimated at over 200 pounds and 84 inches. Larry’s oversized was 75 inches, and Eric Chui released a 68-incher. Dave Marquardt, aka ‘Pale Ale,’ came through with a big keeper at 59 inches, and Ron Zolezzi scored at 52 inches. My grandson Joey landed his first keeper at 43 inches. It is like it used to be when we would start off at the Mare Island Rockwall before moving to the Pumphouse, then China Camp and finally below the bridge. All of the current pushes the sturgeon down further into the bay, and the tides don’t matter right now. Originally, I had scheduled only to fish on the good outgoing tides, but every day from now on for the next few weeks will be a good day. The entire bay is filled with debris, and there have been some huge logs outside of the Berkeley Marina so it is important not to leave in the morning until it is safe light. I will be running every day that there are customers, and I think this bite will last for the next few weeks.” Mike Andrews of Predator Sport Fishing said, “The 2017 sturgeon season started out almost like we left the 2016 season, an angler’s dream of a battle with a giant fish. Indeed, our last fish of ’16 was a 71 1/2-incyh oversized brute, the first bite, first hook set. First battle was yet another fish way too big to keep. Longtime angler Rich Martinez was the lucky angler. And the 66-inch sturgeon was also a lucky fish, gently unhooked, photographs taken and then revived and released to swim away. As a salute to the lucky fisherman, four other anglers ... chose to release their catch. Each had fish that were within the size limit. They just wanted to stretch out a nice long sturgeon season (in California , a fisherman is only allowed to keep three fish for the whole year. Once you tag out your three, you are not allowed to fish for sturgeon till the next year). Our season has started out great during the fall. We plan on fishing for sturgeon all the way till April. Captain Jay Lopes of Right Hook Sport Fishing also had epic days in the flats of San Pablo Bay with five legal sturgeon Saturday, followed by another three legal fish Sunday. Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael said, “It is good right now, but it’s going to be unbelievable once we get over the herring spawns down bay. Three- to five-sturgeon days are good, but I expect much better in the coming weeks. There was a big herring spawn this week in Richmond, and there have been spawns as far south as Oyster Point. Once the spawns are over and the current slows down, the sturgeon will be back in our ballpark in even greater numbers. The good news is there are only striped bass and sturgeon in San Pablo Bay, as there isn’t a crab to be found. Reminder: Sturgeon may not be taken in the following described area between Jan. 1 and March 15: That portion of San Francisco Bay included within the following boundaries: a direct line between Point Chauncey (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and a direct line between Pt. Lobos and Pt. Bonita.
