Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Girls basketball
6:30 p.m. – Elliot Christian at Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Enochs, Johansen at Gregori, Downey at Davis, Beyer at Modesto, Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Turlock
7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank, Hughson at Mountain House, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson, Gustine at Delhi, Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden
Girls soccer
3:30 p.m. – Modesto at Gregori, Ceres at Central Valley, Patterson at Livingston
5:30 p.m. – East Union at Sierra, Kimball at Oakdale, Lathrop at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Manteca
6 p.m. – Gustine at Delhi, Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Johansen at Davis
5 p.m. – Patterson at Livingston, Ceres at Central Valley
7 p.m. – Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte, Millennium at Big Valley Christian
Wrestling
5 p.m. – Central Valley at Pacheco
6 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Johansen at Beyer, Merced at Buhach Colony
Boys basketball
7 p.m. – Lathrop at Oakdale, Central Catholic at Kimball, Sierra at Manteca
7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon, Riverbank at Ripon, Mountain House at Hughson, Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte
8 p.m. – Elliot Christian at Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian
