Sports

January 16, 2017 5:58 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Girls basketball

6:30 p.m. – Elliot Christian at Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

7:15 p.m. – Modesto Christian at Enochs, Johansen at Gregori, Downey at Davis, Beyer at Modesto, Pitman at El Capitan, Merced at Atwater, Buhach Colony at Turlock

7:30 p.m. – Escalon at Hilmar, Ripon at Riverbank, Hughson at Mountain House, Pacheco at Ceres, Central Valley at Patterson, Gustine at Delhi, Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Modesto at Gregori, Ceres at Central Valley, Patterson at Livingston

5:30 p.m. – East Union at Sierra, Kimball at Oakdale, Lathrop at Central Catholic, Weston Ranch at Manteca

6 p.m. – Gustine at Delhi, Argonaut at Calaveras, Bret Harte at Linden

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Downey at Enochs, Johansen at Davis

5 p.m. – Patterson at Livingston, Ceres at Central Valley

7 p.m. – Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte, Millennium at Big Valley Christian

Wrestling

5 p.m. – Central Valley at Pacheco

6 p.m. – Enochs at Modesto, Johansen at Beyer, Merced at Buhach Colony

Boys basketball

7 p.m. – Lathrop at Oakdale, Central Catholic at Kimball, Sierra at Manteca

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Escalon, Riverbank at Ripon, Mountain House at Hughson, Calaveras at Argonaut, Linden at Bret Harte

8 p.m. – Elliot Christian at Turlock Christian, Big Valley Christian at Stone Ridge Christian

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

View more video

Sports Videos