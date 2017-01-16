Sports

January 16, 2017 11:44 AM

Watch Cowboys, Packers fans react to last-second field goal

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

This is why we love the Internet.

One day after the Green Bay Packers ended the Dallas Cowboys’ remarkable season with a last-second field goal, the reaction videos have begun to appear on social media.

It is now an American tradition to pull our your smart phone and film reactions to the dramatic finishes of NFL playoff games.

Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys game — which ended with Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal — against provided the opportunity.

Compiled here are few reactions — from upset Cowboys fans to excited, very excited, Packers fans.

Warning: Bad language — especially from Cowboys fans — was used.

Our favorite is video No. 1, in which a Cowboys fan quickly jumps from one bandwagon to another.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

View more video

Sports Videos