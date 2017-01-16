Watch Cowboys, Packers fans react to last-second field goal

This is why we love the Internet.
One day after the Green Bay Packers ended the Dallas Cowboys’ remarkable season with a last-second field goal, the reaction videos have begun to appear on social media.
It is now an American tradition to pull our your smart phone and film reactions to the dramatic finishes of NFL playoff games.
Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys game — which ended with Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal — against provided the opportunity.
Compiled here are few reactions — from upset Cowboys fans to excited, very excited, Packers fans.
Warning: Bad language — especially from Cowboys fans — was used.
Our favorite is video No. 1, in which a Cowboys fan quickly jumps from one bandwagon to another.
Vine— Edgar Amiraghyan (@EdAmiraghyan) January 16, 2017
COWBOYS FANS REACTION TO LOSING TO PACKERS pic.twitter.com/lPWFLUJf40
10 yr olds reaction to the greenbay win over the cowboys pic.twitter.com/u5NLH546hC— stacy mulcahy (@MulcahyBurkhart) January 16, 2017
Pray for them Cowboys fans .... pic.twitter.com/3wQMr80bRN— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) January 16, 2017
My reaction to the Mason Crosby game winning field goal! #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL @packers @crosbykicks2 pic.twitter.com/q0xn46plBk— Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24) January 16, 2017
My moms reaction when the cowboys lost pic.twitter.com/ZuXTxtmKfv— nessa (@htx_vanessa) January 16, 2017
Comments