Sports

January 15, 2017 6:58 PM

Plum scores 34, No. 8 Washington beats No. 19 Arizona State

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz.

Kelsey Plum snapped out of an off shooting night to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and No. 8 Washington pulled away to beat No. 19 Arizona State 65-54 on Sunday night.

Plum, the nation's leading scorer at 31 points per game, finished with 34 to propel the Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to a road sweep of the Arizona schools and keep them alone in first place in the conference standings.

Reili Richardson scored 11 points for the Sun Devils (13-4, 4-2).

Plum made all six of her fourth-quarter shots and scored eight points in a 10-Washington run that made it 61-50 with 2:22 to play.

The senior guard moved from 11th into seventh on the women's basketball career scoring list with 3,041 points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal St. Stanislaus Women Cap Weekend Sweep

View more video

Sports Videos