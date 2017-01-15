Plum scores 34, No. 8 Washington beats No. 19 Arizona State

2:20 Blue Mass at St Joseph's Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage