North Dakota beats Miami (Ohio) 3-1

One night after blowing a two-goal lead and losing by three to Miami (Ohio), seventh-ranked North Dakota beat the RedHawks 3-1 Saturday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
The Fighting Hawks (13-7-3, 6-5-1-1) led by two goals entering the third period, just like they did in Friday's 6-3 loss that ended UND's 82-game (77-0-5) unbeaten streak leading after two periods.
This time, Miami (Ohio) (8-9-5, 4-5-3-1) got just five shots on goal before pulling its goalie for an extra attacker with three minutes to play. It had just 15 shots on goal in the game.
Dixon Bowen and Austin Poganski scored in the first period for UND and Rhett Gardner scored in the second. Cam Johnson made 14 saves.
Anthony Louis had the only goal for Miami (Ohio) in the first period. Ryan Larkin stopped 31 shots for the RedHawks, whose five-game winning streak was snapped.
Comments