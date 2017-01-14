Sports

McClanahan, Manassa lead Savannah St past Florida A&M 93-88

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Dexter McClanahan scored 21 points, Troyce Manassa added 20 and Savannah State defeated Florida A&M 93-88 on Saturday night.

Joshua Floyd added 17 points and Austin Dasent 14 for the Tigers (5-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Atlantic), giving coach Horace Broadnax his 148th win to tie Russell Ellington as the all-time winningest coach in recorded Savannah State history, which goes back to 1961.

The Rattlers (4-13, 2-2) were within 66-64 after a Desmond Williams layup with 9:06 to play. Justin Floyd then scored the next eight points for the Tigers, pushing to lead to eight. After two free throws by Dasent, Floyd's layup capped a 7-0 run that made it 78-66 at 4:08.

The Rattlers scored five straight before the Tigers made 6 of 8 from the lead for an 84-71 lead with 1:13 remaining. Savannah State made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

The Tigers finished 17 of 22 from the line in the second half after missing their only attempt in the first half. A&M missed both its second half free throws and finished 3 of 6 from the line.

Justin Ravenel had 19 points, Williams 18 and Marcus Barham 16 for the Rattlers.

