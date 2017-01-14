Heavy snow forces cancellation of men's downhill at Wengen

2:33 Late goal gives Turlock girls soccer victory over Merced's Golden Valley Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family

2:45 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Game of the Week

0:42 Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change