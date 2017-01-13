Turlock high-steps to a win

0:38 Fire in Ceres tied to possible drug lab displaces family Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:42 Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again

1:54 Family speaks of hit and run victim

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY