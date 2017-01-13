Raptors hand Nets ninth straight loss, 132-113

0:42 Vacant building next to Arrow Inn burns again Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:42 Storms dislodge hyacinth from Tuolumne