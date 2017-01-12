Sports

January 12, 2017 10:31 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Basketball

High School Boys

Valley Oak League

Sierra 58, Kimball 49

Kimball

5

24

11

9

49

Sierra

22

21

7

8

58

Sierra (11-5, 2-2 VOL) – Jaime Ochoa 7, Jamille Grady 11, Bikram Tihara 11, Parmvir Singh 5, Ryan Brock 6, Victor Elijah 11, Eduardo Jasso 7. Totals: 21 8-14, 58.

Kimball (5-12, 1-3 VOL) – Batista 3, Matt Oli 15, Sam Zuniga 10, Dquan Anthony 11, Drew Reddick 7, Perez 3. Totals: 20, 0-1, 49.

3 pt. goals – Kimball 9 (Oli 3, Anthony 3, Batista, Reddick, Perez), Sierra 8 (Grady 3, Brock 2, Singh, Tihara, Ochoa). Total Fouls – Sierra 8, Kimball 14. Fouled Out – None.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto Christian 63, Gregori 14

Modesto Chr.

17

23

11

12

63

Gregori

3

9

2

0

14

Gregori – Rosa Leguira 4, Sam Tognetti 4, Aaliyah Swan 2, Courtney Van Dyke 2, Kenna Vandermark 1, Sarah Sudfeld 1. Totals: 4, 6-9, 14.

Modesto Christian – Daja Bryant 14, Casandra White 13, Rachel Smith 13, Meagan Warick 12, Alyssa Sandoval 6, Nicole Warick 2, Adriana Orando 2, Jasmine Spencer 2. Totals: 26, 5-11, 63.

3 pt. goals – Modesto Christian 6 (Smith 3, Sandoval 2, M. Warick). Total Fouls – Gregori 8, Modesto Christian 15. Fouled Out – None.

Southern Athletic League

Le Grand 37, Delhi 23

Le Grand

13

5

7

12

37

Delhi

4

5

5

9

23

Le Grand (4-4, 2-1 SAL)– Arisbeth Ceja 15, Giselle Mendoza 14, Crystal Garcia 4, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Lily Vazquez 2,

Dehli – No stats reported.

3 pt. goals – Le Grand 4 (Mendoza 4).

JV – Le Grand won.

Soccer

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 5, Patterson 1

Central Valley – Goals: Andres Velazquez 3, Gerardo Flores, Angel Lopez. Goalie: Iban Vera 3 saves.

Patterson – no stats reported.

High School Girls

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 7, Patterson 0

Central Valley – Goals: Abigail Martinez 3, Jocelyn Lopez 2, Jackie Sanchez, Amanda Calvo.

