Thursday’s Modesto area high school results

Local
Basketball
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Sierra 58, Kimball 49
Kimball
5
24
11
9
—
49
Sierra
22
21
7
8
—
58
Sierra (11-5, 2-2 VOL) – Jaime Ochoa 7, Jamille Grady 11, Bikram Tihara 11, Parmvir Singh 5, Ryan Brock 6, Victor Elijah 11, Eduardo Jasso 7. Totals: 21 8-14, 58.
Kimball (5-12, 1-3 VOL) – Batista 3, Matt Oli 15, Sam Zuniga 10, Dquan Anthony 11, Drew Reddick 7, Perez 3. Totals: 20, 0-1, 49.
3 pt. goals – Kimball 9 (Oli 3, Anthony 3, Batista, Reddick, Perez), Sierra 8 (Grady 3, Brock 2, Singh, Tihara, Ochoa). Total Fouls – Sierra 8, Kimball 14. Fouled Out – None.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto Christian 63, Gregori 14
Modesto Chr.
17
23
11
12
—
63
Gregori
3
9
2
0
—
14
Gregori – Rosa Leguira 4, Sam Tognetti 4, Aaliyah Swan 2, Courtney Van Dyke 2, Kenna Vandermark 1, Sarah Sudfeld 1. Totals: 4, 6-9, 14.
Modesto Christian – Daja Bryant 14, Casandra White 13, Rachel Smith 13, Meagan Warick 12, Alyssa Sandoval 6, Nicole Warick 2, Adriana Orando 2, Jasmine Spencer 2. Totals: 26, 5-11, 63.
3 pt. goals – Modesto Christian 6 (Smith 3, Sandoval 2, M. Warick). Total Fouls – Gregori 8, Modesto Christian 15. Fouled Out – None.
Southern Athletic League
Le Grand 37, Delhi 23
Le Grand
13
5
7
12
—
37
Delhi
4
5
5
9
—
23
Le Grand (4-4, 2-1 SAL)– Arisbeth Ceja 15, Giselle Mendoza 14, Crystal Garcia 4, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Lily Vazquez 2,
Dehli – No stats reported.
3 pt. goals – Le Grand 4 (Mendoza 4).
JV – Le Grand won.
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 5, Patterson 1
Central Valley – Goals: Andres Velazquez 3, Gerardo Flores, Angel Lopez. Goalie: Iban Vera 3 saves.
Patterson – no stats reported.
High School Girls
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 7, Patterson 0
Central Valley – Goals: Abigail Martinez 3, Jocelyn Lopez 2, Jackie Sanchez, Amanda Calvo.
Comments