Local Digest: MJC basketball returns home vs. Santa Rosa

The Modesto Junior College basketball teams, both men and women, need some positive reinforcement.
The MJC teams, both 0-3 in the still-young Big 8 Conference season, return home Friday night to meet the Santa Rosa Bear Cubs.
The Modesto men (4-11, 0-3) fell at Sierra (3-0, 8-9) 74-71 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight loss. Kevin Howland paced the Pirates with 16 points, followed by Jemeil King with 15 points and Nikos Natsues with 14. Modesto netted 11 of 26 3-point shots, featuring three apiece by Howland and Natsues.
The Sierra women (15-2, 2-1), top-ranked in Northern California despite a loss last week at Delta, overwhelmed Modesto 86-43. The Wolverines led 29-9 after the first quarter and 59-15 at the half.
Shealyn Craven paced the Pirates (5-7, 0-3) with 17 points amd Dayna Hansen had 10.
The Santa Rosa-Modesto men’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the women’s game at 7:30.
Stanislaus men vs. Dominguez Hills – Cal State Stanislaus (4-10, 1-6), scarred by twin home losses last weekend, remains at Fitzpatrick Arena on Friday night against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Saturday night against Cal State Los Angeles. Both games start at 7:30.
The Warriors defeated Dominguez Hills, a game which didn’t count toward the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings, 69-45 Nov. 19 at Turlock.
Forward Vondel Faniel, a burly 6-foot-6 senior, posted 19 points and 16 rebounds during Stanislaus’ loss to San Francisco State last Saturday night. Freshman point guard Jaelen Ragsdale has reached double-digit scoring in four of the last five games.
The Warriors rank 10th in the CCAA in made three-point baskets (6.0 average), 12th in three-point shooting percentage (30.7 percent) and a league-worst 15.4 turnovers per game.
Warrior women in third place – The Stanislaus women (7-9, 5-2) , relying on senior experience, sit in third place in the CCAA going into their home games against Dominguez Hills and Cal State L.A. Tipoff for both games is 5:30.
Senior Cassidy Sanders-Curry scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds last Saturday night as Stanislaus bounced back from a loss to Sonoma State by beating San Francisco State. She leads the league with her 4.0-average in offensive rebounds. Riley Holladay, another senior, had 14 points and 11 rebounds during the win over the Gators. She leads the CCAA wth 7.1 defensive rebounds per game.
The Warriors trail league-leading UC San Diego by one game.
Skiing
Dodge reopened Wednesday – Dodge Ridge, one of many ski resorts beset by the biggest winter storm in the Sierra in six years, reopened Wednesday as preparations continued for Martin Luther King weekend. In a correction from Wednesday’s story, Dodge’s Granite Bowl – served by a quad chair – is open.
Bear Valley, which hoped to open Wednesday, remained closed and will again be closed on Thursday.
