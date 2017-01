Trick shots rain down as Globetrotters prepare for Golden 1 Center show

Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes took to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento to “break in” the arena with a series of tricks shots in preparation for the Globetrotters’ game there on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Buckets lived up to his name with an array of sweet - some unbelievable - shots.