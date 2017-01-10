Mother Nature delivers in the Sierra – good news for snow lovers

The symptoms of something special have blossomed like flowers up and down the Sierra: A projected five feet of snowfall at Dodge Ridge, gale-force winds at the top of Squaw Valley, and a wall of snow all but blocking a lodge window at Bear Valley.
The current storm has revitalized the winter season at all ski resorts, and it comes just in time for Martin Luther King weekend.
“It’s a signature weather event,” said Jeff Hauff, Dodge Ridge marketing director. “We get a storm like this once every 10 years or so. This one packed a punch.”
In some ways, it packed too big a punch. Both Dodge Ridge, east of Sonora near Pinecrest, and Bear Valley, off Highway 4 east of Murphys, were forced to close Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The conditions were deemed unsafe, especially after Sunday’s wind and heavy rainfall. Hauff reported 31 inches of fresh snow at Dodge’s summit with more on the way.
The rain turned into snow Sunday night, and it had not stopped through Tuesday afternoon. Both ski areas announced their reopening Wednesday, but weather-related in-season closures are unusual. It hasn’t happened at Bear since 1997, according to Rosie Sundell, the resort’s senior director of resort revenue.
Sundell, 11 seasons into her tenure at Bear, was stunned by the storm’s magnitude.
“I’ve never seen snow up to the glass outside my office, and it’s still coming,” she said Tuesday. “It’s not ideal to get it all at the same time. It would have been dangerous for customers if we stayed open. It was the right decision. We’ve got a lot of digging out to do.”
Digging out, however, is a delightful chore for ski and snowboard enthusiasts. It means there’s snow, plenty of it, and a season’s worth of fun ahead. Grooming machines chugged up and down the slopes at Bear and Dodge on Tuesday in preparation for MLK, always an attractive weekend when the weather is right.
The forecast calls for a tapering down of snow Thursday morning, followed by sunny skies for the weekend. One gets the feeling that’s also a fond wish by every ski-snowboard resort.
“The season will kick into high gear,” Sundell said. It’s fantastic, a perfect setup for the weekend. The powder hounds will have a fun Wednesday.”
Bear also announced the opening of its Polar Xpress quad chair – the conduit to Bear West – on Friday. On Saturday, the resort rings in the Winter Explosion with a torchlight parade, fireworks and live music.
Bear opened this season on Thanksgiving weekend, while Dodge – devoid of snow-making – was forced to wait until Christmas Day, its first such opening in the history of the nearly 70-year-old property. All of it, of course, is a prelude to this weekend.
“Snow and sunshine is what we hope for. It is the perfect combo,” Hauff said. “All our services should be open.”
There could be one exception. Chairs 7 and 8 – which cover Dodge’s 1998 expansion into Boulder Creek Canyon – have not yet opened. More snow may be needed, Hauff said, but we have a hunch that rocky terrain will fill soon. More will be known Thursday.
Elsewhere, Squaw Valley reported more than 10 feet over the first 10 days of January. That’s 181 percent over its average January over the past 45 years. On Tuesday, Heavenly checked with four feet over the previous 24 hours, Kirkwood with 23 inches and Northstar with 36 inches. The Lake Tahoe area huddled Tuesday as blizzard warnings were issued.
Rest assured, the celebration begins as soon as the storm subsides. Mother Nature has delivered.
Notes – Society for Disabilities has announced Snowfest 2017, the annual ski-a-thon to support Winter Ski Unlimited and other programs, to be held at Dodge on Saturday, March 4. Featured events include a 1970s costume contest, swag bag, lunch, t-shirt and more, all to help enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities. Contact Carolyn Teixeira Gomes, 524-3536, or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
