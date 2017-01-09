Column: Thank you, Clemson. And thank you, Alabama

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis