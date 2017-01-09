Ovechkin ties Richard, Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:33 Fatal accident on Yosemite Boulevard

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa