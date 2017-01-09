Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball
7 p.m. – Oakdale at Weston Ranch, Manteca at Kimball, Lathrop at East Union, Sierra at Central Catholic
7:30 p.m. – Riverbank at Hilmar, Ripon at Hughson, Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa, Summerville at Calaveras, Sonora at Bret Harte
8 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Venture Academy, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
Girls basketball
6:30 p.m. – Turlock Christian at Venture Academy, Big Valley Christian at Millennium
7:15 p.m. – Modesto at Modesto Christian, Gregori at Downey, Enochs at Beyer, Davis at Johansen, Merced at Pitman, Turlock at Atwater, El Capitan at Golden Valley
7:30 p.m. – Hughson at Ripon, Hilmar at Riverbank, Ceres at Patterson, Los Banos at Central Valley, Calaveras at Summerville, Bret Harte at Sonora
Wrestling
6 p.m. – Modesto at Gregori, Johansen at Enochs, Downey at Davis, Patterson at Ceres, Central Valley at Los Banos
6:30 p.m. – Delhi at Big Valley Christian
Boys soccer
3:30 p.m. – Beyer at Gregori, Enochs at Johansen, Downey at Modesto, Big Valley Christian at Venture Academy
5:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Patterson, Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco
6 p.m. – Denair at Delhi, Gustine at Mariposa, Summerville at Calaveras, Sonora at Bret Harte
Girls soccer
4 p.m. – Livingston at Ceres, Central Valley at Pacheco, Los Banos at Patterson
5:30 p.m. – Manteca at Sierra, Lathrop at Oakdale, Central Catholic at Kimball
7 p.m. – Calaveras at Summerville, Bret Harte at Sonora
