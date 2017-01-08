Villanova's loss opens door for Baylor to rise to No. 1

0:33 Fatal accident on Yosemite Boulevard Pause

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa