Saturday’s Modesto Area college and high school results

SF State 65, Stanislaus State 50
San Francisco State (13-1, 6-1 CCAA) – Derrick Brown 16, Nick Calcaterra 12, Coley Apsay 11, Warren Jackson 8, Israel Hakim 7, AJ Kahlon 4, Jash Kahlon 3, Chiefy Ugbala 2, Jase Wickliffe 2. Totals: 24, 7-9, 65.
Stanislaus State (4-10, 1-6 CCAA) – Vondel Faniel 19, Jaelen Ragsdale 10, Kyle Gouveia 6, Kaelen Mitchell 5, Joey Bennett 4, Tim Thymes 3, Parker Griffin 2, Keiland Callum 1. Totals: 22, 1-7, 50.
Halftime – San Francisco State 37, Stanislaus 21. 3 pt. goals – SF State 10 (Brown 4, Apsay 2, Calcaterra 2, Hakim, J. Kahlon), Stanislaus 5 (Ragsdale 2, Faniel, Mitchell, Thymes). Rebounds – SF State 30 (AJ Kahlon 10), Stanislaus 44 (Faniel 16). Assists – SF State 12 (Apsay & Jackson 3), Stanislaus 14 (Callum 5). Blocks – SF State 1 (AJ Kahlon), Stanislaus 2 (Alveraz & Callum). Steals – SF State 9 (Calcaterra 3), Stanislaus 3 (Bennett 2). Total Fouls – SF State 14, Stanislaus 11. Fouled Out – None.
Central Valley Conference
Columbia 66, College of Sequoias 59
Columbia (7-6, 2-0 CVC) – Grant 24, Stallings 18, Babineau 6, Windleu 5, Ethan Mclaurin 5, Spencer 4, Eli McLaurin 4, Harvey 2.
Sequoias ( 6-8 1-1) – Tuttle 16, Bynum 15, Nuttall 13, Armstead 5, Molezzo 3, Kazar 3, Boyd 2, Johnson 2.
3 pt. goals – Columbia 3 (Stallings 2, Grant), Sequoias 8 (Tuttle 4, Nuttall 2, Molezzo, Armstead)
Big 8 Conference (Late Friday)
Sacramento City 86, Modesto JC 74
Modesto JC (4-10, 0-2 Big 8) – Jaron Dickson 22, Jordan Thornton 18, Jemeil King 12, Brandon Moss 8, Nikos Natsues 6, Quinn Ryan 4, Anthony Lewis 4. Totals: 29 12-21 74.
Sacramento City (9-7, 1-1 Big 8) – Gabe Serna 26, Michael Wadsworth 15, KJ Duronslet 12, Bret Lynch 9, Jhalen Lumpkins 9, David King 7, Alex Tsverov 6, Christian Brown 2. Totals: 30 21-32 86.
Halftime – Sac. City 40, Modesto JC 28. 3 pt. goals – Modesto JC 4 (Dickson 2, King 2) Sac. City 5 (Serna 4, Lynch). Total Fouls – Modesto JC 21, Sac. City 17. Fouled Out – None.
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus 58, San Francisco St. 45
SF State
11
14
4
16
—
45
Stanislaus St.
7
16
16
19
—
58
San Francisco State (2-12, 0-7 CCAA) – Kaitlin DaDalt 12, Lauryn Catching 9, Donae Miguel 8, Jasmine Black 5, Felicia Villarruel 3, Kayla Watterson 2, Erika Nilsen 2, Imani Smith 2, Toni Edwards 2. Totals: 16, 9-17, 45.
Stanislaus State (7-9, 5-2 CCAA) – C. Sanders-Curry 23, Riley Holladay 14, Ana Burch 6, Lizzy Alexander 4, Reana Hardin 2, Leticia Infante 2, Angelica Bayton 2, Aleseana Whitney 2, Erika Larsen 2, Brittney Livingston 1. Totals: 24, 8-14, 58.
Halftime – Stanislaus 23, SF State 21. 3 pt. goals – SF State 4 (DaDalt, Catching, Black, Villarruel), Stanislaus 2 (Holladay 2). Rebounds – SF State 41 (Watterson 13), Stanislaus 46 (Sanders-Curry 14). Assists – SF State 9 (Edwards 2), Stanislaus 11 (Alexander 3). Steals – SF State 2 (Catching, Smith), Stanislaus 8 (Sanders-Curry & Bayton 2 each). Blocks – SF State 7 (Catching 3), Stanislaus 3 (Alexander 2). Total Fouls – SF State 15, Stanislaus 18. Fouled Out – None.
Big 8 Conference (Late Friday)
Sacramento City 65, Modesto JC 45
Modesto JC
22
5
14
4
—
81
Sac. City
13
10
22
20
—
20
Modesto JC (5-6, 0-2 Big 8) – Shealyn Craven 18, Raquel Garcia 12, Dayna Hansen 9, Mikaela Jimenez 3, Monica Perez 2. Totals: 13 2-3 45.
Sacramento City (8-8) (BIG 8 1-1) – Jessica Lauderdale 19, Isabelle Beaven 15, Kayley Cravens 12, Sam Stinson 7, Jordyn Tanaka 4, Dominique Buckor 4, Cauje Curney 2, Meghan Case 2. Totals: 25 3-7 65.
Halftime – Modesto JC 27, Sac City 23. 3 pt. goals – Modesto JC 7 (Craven 6, Garcia), Sac. City 9 (Beaven 5, Cravens 2, Stinson, Lauderdale). Total Fouls: Modesto JC 13, Sac. City 9. Fouled Out – Hansen (MJC).
High School Girls
Valley Oak League (Late Friday)
Lathrop 43, Central Catholic 39
Lathrop (8-6, 1-1 VOL) – Mary Cotton 15, Gurveen Bal 13, Danya Phillips 6, Myani Thorton 4, Shianne Brito 2, Semajynique Steen 2, Kaiya Thorton 1. Totals: 16, 9-10, 43.
Central Catholic (6-5, 1-1 VOL) – Danielle Friedrich 20, Alexandra Candelario 9, Jasmine Kelly 4, Lourdes Herrera 4, Jaci Nguyen 2. Totals: 17, 4-7, 39.
3 pt. goals - Lathrop 2 (Bal 1, Cotton 1), Central Catholic 1 (Friedrich 1). Total Fouls – Lathrop 16, Central Catholic 14. Fouled out - None.
