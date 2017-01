Gregori wrestler Mike Villavicencio wins in OT at Escalon

Gregori High senior Mike Villavicencio came from behind for an exciting 11-9 overtime win in the 145-pound title match of the Lloyd C. Engel Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Escalon, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)