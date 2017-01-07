N. Dakota rolls over Omaha 7-3

Christian Wolanin and Tyson Jost scored two goals each as North Dakota beat Omaha 7-3 Saturday to sweep its National Collegiate Hockey Conference series against the Mavericks.
The eighth-ranked Fighting Hawks outscored the Mavericks 16-4 in the two-game series.
Wolanin, Jost and Boeser had three points apiece for UND (12-6-3, 5-4-1-1 NCHC). Wolanin, a defenseman, netted his first two goals of the season. Jost and Boeser each had three goals in the series.
Defenseman Gage Ausmus scored his second goal in two games after going scoreless for 91 games. Defenseman Colton Poolman also scored.
Austin Ortega assisted on all three goals for Omaha (11-8-3, 4-6-0). Tyler Vesel, Fredrik Olofsson and David Pope had goals.
Cam Johnson made 26 saves for UND and Evan Weninger 29 for Omaha.
