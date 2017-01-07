Snow, sleet make for icy roads, crashes in Oregon

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year Pause

2:10 Concerns about the storm? Here's the latest

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:04 Cuban military chant anti-Obama slogans

1:28 Cows rescued from frigid waters of Dry Creek

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall