Modesto-area high school sports schedule for Saturday, January 7

Wrestling
TBA – Boys: Davis, Golden Valley at 16th Annual Mat Classic (Granada HS); Ceres at Hilmar Tournament; Gregori, Enochs, Beyer, Atwater, Oakdale, Kimball, Lathrop, Manteca, Big Valley Christian at Engel Invitational (Escalon); Pitman, Modesto Christian, Patterson at Doc Buchanan Invitational (Clovis HS); Merced, Sonora at Apple Cider Classic Tournament (Watsonville HS); Girls: Enochs, Atwater, Turlock, Lathrop at Napa Valley Invitational
Boys basketball
5 p.m. – Lodi at Turlock
7 p.m. – West at Kimball
Comments