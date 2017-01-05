Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Local
Basketball
High School Boys
Valley Oak League
Manteca 69, Weston Ranch 61
Weston R.
14
7
21
19
—
61
Manteca
18
18
12
21
—
69
Manteca (9-5, 2-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 14, Gino Campiotti 22, Tydus Verhoeven 12, Jorge Cedano 14, Matthew Ender 7.
Weston Ranch (7-7, 0-2 VOL) - Daniel Elendu 7, Miloni Massey 5, Titus 10, Makhi Turner 20, Raul Melgarejo 6, Gavin Wilburn 15.
Other Scores
Kimball 42, Oakdale 37
Golf
Local Women
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
Game: Individual Low Net
Results - 1. Beth Brueger 72, 2. Claudia Matthys 73, 3. Virginia Whitworth 76.
Soccer
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 11, Los Banos 1
Central Valley
6
5
—
11
Los Banos
0
1
—
1
Central Valley (10-3-1, 1-1 WAC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 4, Andres Velazquez 2, Jesus Gudino 2, Angel Lopez, Isaac Juarez, Michael Vazquez. Assists: A. Lopez, Adrian Espinoza, I. Juarez.
Los Banos (0-4-3, 0-1-1 WAC) - No stats reported.
