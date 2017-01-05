Sports

January 5, 2017 9:22 PM

Thursday’s Modesto area high school and local results

Basketball

High School Boys

Valley Oak League

Manteca 69, Weston Ranch 61

Weston R.

14

7

21

19

61

Manteca

18

18

12

21

69

Manteca (9-5, 2-0 VOL) - Dwight Young 14, Gino Campiotti 22, Tydus Verhoeven 12, Jorge Cedano 14, Matthew Ender 7.

Weston Ranch (7-7, 0-2 VOL) - Daniel Elendu 7, Miloni Massey 5, Titus 10, Makhi Turner 20, Raul Melgarejo 6, Gavin Wilburn 15.

Kimball 42, Oakdale 37

Golf

Local Women

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

Game: Individual Low Net

Results - 1. Beth Brueger 72, 2. Claudia Matthys 73, 3. Virginia Whitworth 76.

Soccer

High School Boys

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 11, Los Banos 1

Central Valley

6

5

11

Los Banos

0

1

1

Central Valley (10-3-1, 1-1 WAC) - Goals: Gerardo Flores 4, Andres Velazquez 2, Jesus Gudino 2, Angel Lopez, Isaac Juarez, Michael Vazquez. Assists: A. Lopez, Adrian Espinoza, I. Juarez.

Los Banos (0-4-3, 0-1-1 WAC) - No stats reported.

