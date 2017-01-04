Wednesday’s Modesto area high school results

Local
Basketball
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 63, Downey 59
Downey
8
16
17
18
—
59
Beyer
17
20
13
13
—
63
Beyer (9-5, 1-0 MMC) - Brian Perry 18, Ben Polack 14, Jadon Cobb 10, Dylan Weltmer 8, Avalon White 8, DeAngelo Dancer 5, Kris Fore 0, Brandon Gray 0, Gilbert Padilla 0, Jonathon You 0. Totals: 22, 13-21, 63.
Downey (2-8, 0-1 MMC) - Mike Sablan 20, Jairol Harris-Red 15, Kade Nomof 10, Xavier Lewis 9, Forrest Hillar 3, Marcus Crockett 2, Samual Alessandra 0, Eli Chambers 0, Andrei Constantion 0, Julian Howze 0. Totals: 25, 6-12, 59.
3-Pt. Goals: Beyer 6 (B. Polack 3, B. Perry 2, D. Dancer 1), Downey 3 (M. Sablan 3). Team Fouls: Downey 19, Beyer 16. Fouled Out: B. Perry (B).
Modesto 64, Davis 42
Modesto
18
16
17
13
—
64
Davis
9
15
14
4
—
42
Modesto (6-6, 1-0 MMC) - Trae Nichols 9, Qimonni Myers 9, Markus Brady 5, Ryan Silva 14, Colton Cruce 3, Taye McElvaine 9, Esteban Martin 8, Paxton Sweeney 7.
Downey (1-11, 0-1 MMC) - Zyrus Tyson 4, Hanson Hy 3, Dhamond Bradford 11, Mohammed Salameh 4, DeLaurence Williams 6, Billy Leonard 14.
3-Pt. Goals: Modesto 4 (T. Nichols 1, P. Sweeney 1, C. Cruce 1, R. Silva 1). Team Fouls: Modesto 23, Davis 20.
High School Girls
Valley Oak League
Manteca 54, Lathrop 45
Manteca
6
12
18
19
—
54
Lathrop
11
12
6
10
—
45
Manteca (4-8, 1-0 VOL) - Malia Parangan 4, Rhiannon Genilla 3, Simran Kaur 2, Jayda Jackson 1, Selena Lopez 3, JJ Santos 4, Syd Fryer 11, Kacy Bolding 3, Loretta Kakala 21, Jazmine English 2.
Lathrop (7-6, 0-1 VOL) - Myani Thornton 6, Kaiya Thornton 10, Gurveen Ball 11, Danya Phillips 5, Ryleen Crull 3, Mary Cotton 10.
Kimball 57, East Union 53
Kimball
12
19
12
14
—
57
East Union
14
15
8
16
—
53
Kimball (9-4, 1-0 VOL) - Brittney Hudson 17, Pearl Bautista 16, Kayia Ransom 9, Donwanae Anthony 8, Alyssa Martinez 4, Sabrina Zerbey 3, Totals: 17, 16-25, 57.
East Union (10-3, 0-1 VOL) - Donja Payne 23, Ruby Daube 15, Hailey Gosney 5, DeJohna Pryor 2, Mariah James 2, Jenna Zuniga 2, Jessica Pablo 2, Marcella Salyer 2. Totals: 19, 15-24, 53.
3-Pt Goals: Kimball 7 (Bautista 4, Hudson 3). Team Fouls: Kimball 19, East Union 16. Fouled Out: Hudson (K).
JV - East Union 60, Kimball 21
Other Scores
Late Tuesday
Turlock 58, El Capitan 29
Soccer
High School Girls
Southern League
Ripon Christian 6, Le Grand 0
Ripon C.
3
3
—
6
Le Grand
0
0
—
0
Ripon Christian (4-4-1, 1-0 SL) - Goals: Abby Buitrago 3, Emily Manes, Bethany Silveira. Assists: A. Buitrago, Thea Vander Meulen, Gracie Van Vliet. Goalies-Saves: Sabrina Van Vliet 3, Emma Cormier 3.
Le Grand (1-8-0, 0-1 SL) - No stats recorded.
Wrestling
High School Boys
Western Athletic Conference
Livingston 42, Central Valley 32
Results (lbs): 106-Joseph Martinez (CV) via FF; 113-Kyle Hendrix (CV) p. Dennis Brusenski (L) 1:33; 120-John Lopez (L) p. Antonio Castillo (CV) :40; 126-Christian Peralta (L) p. Robert Scheer (CV) :39; 132-Raj Chahal (L) p. Will Sprouse (CV) 2:21; 138-Christian Oliver (CV) TF Juan Garcia (L) 16-1; 145-Johnathan Cisneros (L) dec Severo Vazquez (CV) 7-2; 152-Luis Sanchez (L) p. Ryan Palecek (CV) 2:50; 160-Gio Guttierrez (L) dec James Murphy (CV) 8-4; 170-Juan Ornales (L) p. Nate Curry (CV) 4:48; 182-Brayan Negrete (L) p. Natanael Lezama (CV) 3:39; 195-Angel Rico (CV) dec Felix Lorenzo (L) 8-7; 220-Tyler Beckhart (CV) p. Jorge Giron (L) 2:44; HWT-David Lezama (CV) p. Macario Castro (L) 1:15.
Varsity Girls: Livingston 42, Central Valley 18
JV: Central Valley 48, Livingston 9
Records: Livingston 1-0 WAC, Central Valley 0-1, WAC
Comments