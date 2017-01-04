Local Digest: Stanislaus’ Sanders-Curry honored by CCAA

Senior forward Cassidy Sanders-Curry is enjoying a solid final season at Cal State Stanislaus.
The Warriors’ 5-foot-10 star from San Jose was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week. Sanders-Curry totaled 47 points and 17 rebounds during Stanislaus’ 66-56 win over Cal State San Bernardino and a 63-59 loss to first-place UC San Diego last week. Both games were on the road.
Sanders-Curry netted seven 3-point baskets and also connected on 15 of 19 free throws. She averages 11.9 points per game.
The Stanislaus women (6-8, 4-1) return to Fitzpatrick Arena for games Friday night against Sonoma State and Saturday night against San Francisco State. Both games tip off at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors play six of their next eight games at home.
The Stanislaus men (4-8, 1-4) also seek positive reinforcement during this homestand. They begin at 7:30 against Sonoma and San Francisco State.
The Warriors outrebounded San Bernardino 44-34 but also committed 19 turnovers during their 59-56 loss. The Coyotes turned those turnovers into 19 points. Stanislaus led by three with 4:34 left but made only two free throws down the stretch.
Freshman Jaelen Ragsdale, a graduate of Weston Ranch High, continues to develop. He had 12 points against San Bernardino following his 17-point performance during a 67-57 loss at 23rd-ranked UC San Diego.
Mixed Martial Arts
Cagebound Fighting event Saturday – Cagebound Fighting Championship, a local business, has partnered with Fight For A Cure for Multiple Sclerosis for a fundraising show Saturday night at Modesto Centre Plaza. The target is research funds and awareness of the more than 2.3 million who suffer from MS.
“The world of mixed martial arts has given me so much. I felt that it was time to give some back,” said Stan Redick, owner of Cagebound Fighting Championship. “When we were approached about partnering to raise funds and help inform people of the challenges of living with this disease, we knew it was the right thing to do.”
Doors open at 4 p.m. and fighting begins at 6. Prize drawings will be held with proceeds going to Fight For A Cure For MS. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Call Yvette Brisco, 600-3355.
Wrestling
Engel wrestling at Escalon – Wrestlers from about 35 schools come to Escalon High for the annual Lloyd Engel Tournament to be held Friday and Saturday. Action begins at 9 a..m. both days as the field competes in weight-class pools for three rounds, then is seeded into brackets at three levels. The finals are scheduled for Saturday at about 3 p.m.
Girls wrestlers travel to Napa this weekend for the Napa Valley Invitational.
Gymnastics star
Virginia Beach-bound – Modesto’s Brady Wylie, 10, has qualified for the National Judges Cup this weekend at Virginia Beach, Va. Wylie, a fifth-grade student at Christine Sipherd Elementary School, is one of six girls to advance from a Northern California qualifier last month at Dublin. Since her gymnastics beginning three years ago, Wylie has advanced from Level 3 to Level 7. She trains at USA Elite Gymnastics in Modesto.
Soccer
Ripon indoor facility planned – The Ripon City Council has agreed on the plan by Ripon businessman Tony Mistlin to build a 20,000-square-foot indoor soccer facility at Mistlin Sports Park. The Ripon philanthropist already has donated more than $9 million in the development of the large sports facility bearing his name. Plans call for a synthetic playing turf, bleachers, heat and air conditioning, restrooms and landscaping.
Volleyball
Stars featured at Ripon Christian clinic – Debbie Green, the best setter in American volleyball history, and three-time Olympian Paula Weishoff will help local volleyball athletes during a clinic Saturday at Ripon Christian High. The clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
