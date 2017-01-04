Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener

Will Semone rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns and Josh Jacobson returned an interception for a score as Oakdale dominated Bishop's 47-0 in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Oakdale offensive line coach Zack Quaccia throws passes to his linemen at the conclusion of practice on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at La Jolla High School. The Mustangs play Bishop's in the CIF Division 3A State Bowl game on Saturday.
Coach Trent Merzon and the Oakdale High football team arrived in La Jolla on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, a day ahead of the CIF Division III-A State Bowl. The Mustangs will play Bishop's, the Southern California champion and host.
The Oakdale High football team left for La Jolla on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2016. The Mustangs will play Bishop's in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl game on Saturday. Oakdale coach Trent Merzon called it a 'business trip.'
Here's a quick look at Oakdale and Bishop's of La Jolla, the two teams that will play for the CIF State Championship 3A Bowl Game title in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Oakdale H.S. Running back Will Semone topped the 300-yard mark for the third time in the postseason, helping Oakdale to a 27-10 victory over Sutter on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at The Corral in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Oakdale H.S. linebacker Jace Krick returned an interception 78 yards for a score that gave Oakdale a lead it would not relinquish in a 27-10 victory over Sutter in the 3-A NorCal title game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at The Corral in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)