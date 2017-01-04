Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener

The Modesto Junior College men were beaten by Cosumnes River 68-60 on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, 2017, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)
mrowland@modbee.com

Sports

Modesto JC wraps up 79th tournament

The Modesto Junior College Pirates went 0-2 to wrap up their 79th MJC tournament. Coach Mike Girardi was interviewed on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com

Sports

Oakdale tradition: Linemen running routes

Oakdale offensive line coach Zack Quaccia throws passes to his linemen at the conclusion of practice on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at La Jolla High School. The Mustangs play Bishop's in the CIF Division 3A State Bowl game on Saturday.

Sports

Legends Night at MJC Tournament

The 79th Modesto Junior College Basketball Tournament saluted former MJC players on Legends Night on Thursday, Dec.15, 2016, at Modesto, Ca. (By Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com)

Sports

Oakdale RB Semone tops 300-yard mark again

Oakdale H.S. Running back Will Semone topped the 300-yard mark for the third time in the postseason, helping Oakdale to a 27-10 victory over Sutter on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at The Corral in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Sports

Krick's pick-six boosts Oakdale in NorCal title game

Oakdale H.S. linebacker Jace Krick returned an interception 78 yards for a score that gave Oakdale a lead it would not relinquish in a 27-10 victory over Sutter in the 3-A NorCal title game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at The Corral in Oakdale, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Sports Videos