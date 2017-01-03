NBA Capsules

Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.
Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.
The Celtics ended Utah's four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.
Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points. Rudy Gobert pulled down 13 rebounds, extending his streak of 10 or more to 21 consecutive games.
Thomas, coming off his career-high 52 points Friday against the Heat, has scored at least 20 in 19 straight games.
PACERS 121, PISTONS 116
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Paul George had 32 points and Indiana beat Detroit.
Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. The Pacers (18-18) are 2 1/2 games ahead of Detroit (16-21) in the Eastern Conference standings.
Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 22 points. Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson each had a double-double.
Detroit lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with two of the defeats coming at home to Indiana.
76ERS 93, TIMBERWOLVES 91
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give Philadelphia a victory over Minnesota.
The Sixers needed the late basket after they blew a 26-point lead and seemed headed to overtime. Ricky Rubio, just a 26 percent 3-point shooter, buried one with 1.6 seconds left that tied it at 91.
Joel Embiid scored 25 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 19 for the Sixers.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Zach LaVine scored 28.
