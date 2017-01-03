Kadry on Bowling: Four bowlers hit it big in New Year’s Eve tourney

Fun was had by all in the New Year’s Eve in Paris Tournament at McHenry, but four had a bit extra to celebrate. Fritz Klatt, Greg Trent, Raquel Shaw and Kathy Schilperoort won their divisions out of a field of over 250 bowlers. Klatt topped the Men’s 168 and Above grouping with an 859 series. Verne Masse was second, with 849. In the Men’s Under 168 division, Trent finished in the top spot with his 865 set. Bud Willett claimed second, scoring an 858. On the women’s side, Schilperoort headed up the list for the Women’s 134 and Above with her 888 total. Karen French earned the second slot with an 851 series. Shaw rolled an 817 set in the Women’s Under 134 Division to take the title, followed by Shelbi Schilperoort who recorded an 807. Sheri Cole won $100 for the Money Shot by getting 10 no-tap strikes across 10 lanes. Gary Lytle earned $40 for making nine of the 10. Jim Mullings, Ray Whitler, Jim Cole and Gene Stamps each posted no-tap 300 games in the tournament.
If you would like to see some of the best bowlers in the area in action, head to Yosemite Lanes this Sunday to watch the Scratch 6-Gamer Tournament of Champions. Competition begins at noon. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. The tournament consists of six games, rolled on six different oil patterns over six pairs; $1,300 has been added to the prize fund in which half of the field will cash. The roster is made up of the past champions and top money winners. The field includes Noel Vasquez, Rick Francis, Wayne Garber, Chris Pitts, Rich Custer, Myles Duty, Lanndyn Carnate, Craig Miller, Nick Kelly, Freddy Irvin, Chris Preble, Greg Thompson Jr., Don Mathey, Joe Petrovich, David Street, Will Garber, Robert Wrachford Jr., Rick Watts, Travis Hewitt, Jim Gordin, Ron Case, Christopher Davidson, Mark McCreary and Robert Nelson.
The team of Kelly Napuunoa, Laverne Howe and Carol Hancock topped the field to win the McHenry Ladies Trio Team Tournament with a 2,355 total. Claudelle Bonaccinie, Laverne Howe and Betty Gerritsen finished second scoring a 2,326. Taking the third spot was the trio team of Donna Trent, Charmaigne Tyner and Franki Wunder with a 2,259 total.
The nominations for the Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame are open. If you know someone who has made an impact on local bowling over the years and deserves recognition, now is the time to submit their name. To be eligible, a nominee must have been a member of a Modesto Bowling Association for at least 20 years, unless submitted in a posthumous category. Nominees may be submitted in either Meritorious Service or Superior Performance, for a man or woman, either living or dead. Nominations for the Pioneer Award are also open. The award honors deserving bowling supporters for their longtime commitment to the sport. To be eligible for the Pioneer Award, the nominee must have supported bowling through service, sponsorship and/or participation for 30 years or more. Hall of Fame nomination forms and Pioneer Award forms are available at McHenry or Yosemite and will be accepted until Jan. 31.
Midseason leagues will be starting next week at McHenry. The Midwinter league bowls Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. and is a mixed fours league. It starts Jan. 10. For beer drinkers, the WinterFest league bowls on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting on Jan. 11 and features a different winter brew each week. The Winter Junior/Adult league will start on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Call Theresa Medeiros at 209-571-2695 for more information or to sign up.
Dallas Kadry: 209-571-2695 or mchbowl@aol.com
Comments