Agnieszka Radwanska reaches quarterfinals at Shenzhen Open

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

0:43 Squeeze Burgers in Sonora

1:30 Gregori's Ruiz is boys cross country Runner of the Year

1:11 Golfers Maithya, Pipovich are co-Players of the Year

2:03 Oakdale celebrates Division III-A State Bowl victory