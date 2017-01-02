Sports

January 2, 2017 6:06 PM

Camara, Burns power New Hampshire past D-III Wheelock, 95-50

The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.H.

Iba Camara and Keon Burns came off the New Hampshire bench to post double-digit performances in both points and rebounds as the Wildcats posted a runaway victory Monday over Division III Wheelock College, 95-50, in their final tune-up before Thursday's America East opener with defending conference champion Stony Brook.

Camara grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points while Burns scored 10 points and grabbed 10 boards.

Wheelock went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats early trailing by just one, 15-14, with fewer than 10 minutes left in the first half. But New Hampshire (9-5) shifted to another gear and went on a 20-0 run over a five-minute span to take control of the game. Freshman John Ogwuche scored nine points during the run and finished with a season-high 15 points.

New Hampshire had its way on the boards, outrebounding Wheelock 66-21.

Anthony Williams had 13 points for Wheelock.

