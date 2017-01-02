Sports

January 2, 2017 5:51 PM

Stanislaus District high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3

Girls soccer

5:30 p.m. – Ceres at Los Banos, Livingston at Central Valley, Pacheco at Patterson

7 p.m. – Argonaut at Bret Harte

Girls basketball

6:30 p.m. – Millennium at Turlock Christian

7:15 p.m. – Enochs at Gregori, Beyer at Downey, Davis at Modesto, Atwater at Pitman, Turlock at El Capitan, Golden Valley at Buhach Colony

7:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Hughson, Argonaut at Bret Harte, Amador at Sonora

Boys basketball

7 p.m. – Sierra at Oakdale, East Union at Kimball, Lathrop at Manteca, Big Valley Christian at ROP

7:15 p.m. – Pitman at Livingston

7:30 p.m. – Hughson at Hilmar, Patterson at Ripon, Bret Harte at Argonaut

8 p.m. – Millennium at Turlock Christian

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Downey at Gregori, Modesto at Davis, Beyer at Johansen, Livingston at Central Valley

5:30 pm. – Oakdale at Central Catholic, Kimball at Lathrop, Weston Ranch at Sierra, Pacheco at Patterson, Ceres at Los Banos

7 p.m. – Bret Harte at Argonaut, Sonora at Amador

