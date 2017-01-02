Miami QB Brad Kaaya going pro, skipping senior season

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto Pause

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:01 Caltrans deploys tow-plow for first time on snowy Northern California roads