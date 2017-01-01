Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24 to win NFC North

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street Pause

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage