Bowles back for Jets, Lynn to see if he's in Bills plans

4:03 49ers CEO Jed York says Chip Kelly is going to be team's coach 'for a long time' Pause

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:12 Turlock officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

1:26 Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

0:41 Modesto Homicide Investigation