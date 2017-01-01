Sports

January 1, 2017 1:37 PM

St. John's 2-0 in Big East after victory over DePaul

The Associated Press
ROSEMONT, Ill.

Marcus Lovett scored 22 points and St. John's defeated DePaul 79-73 on Sunday to start 2-0 in Big East play for the first time since 2010-11.

The Red Storm (8-7, 2-0) followed up their win over No. 13 Butler by beating the Blue Demons (7-8, 0-2), who lost by three points to top-ranked Villanova in their Big East opener.

Shamorie Ponds added 15 points and Bashir Ahmed four 3-pointers and 14 points. Darien Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Eli Cain scored 18 points, including all of DePaul's in a 7-2 run to get the Blue Demons within 68-66 with 3:19 left but St. John's responded with its own 7-2 spurt capped by two Lovett free throws for a seven-point lead with 43 seconds remaining.

St. John's took the lead for good at 66-59 with 5½ minutes left on a 7-0 run via Tariq Owens' 3-point play and four Williams free throws.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

View more video

Sports Videos